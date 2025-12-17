Key Notes

Project Eleven evaluated the impacts of quantum computing on Solana’s infrastructure, validators, wallets, and cryptographic assumptions.

It demonstrated that quantum-resistant transactions are already feasible at scale.

Bitcoin advocates such as Michael Saylor also maintain that Bitcoin can adapt through upgrades and remain secure against quantum threats.

With the crypto community increasingly discussing the potential threats of quantum computing to blockchain technology, the Solana Foundation SOL $128.0 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $71.94 B Vol. 24h: $3.91 B has taken its first step toward addressing these concerns.

The team is now developing quantum-resistant blockchain security and has begun deploying post-quantum digital signatures on a Solana testnet.

Solana Prepares for Post-Quantum World

By testing post-quantum cryptography, Solana aims to evaluate protections against potential future threats to existing signature schemes.

With this, the Layer-1 blockchain joins the ranks of Ethereum ETH $2 928 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $353.21 B Vol. 24h: $18.68 B and Cardano ADA $0.38 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $13.94 B Vol. 24h: $462.26 M in addressing quantum computing risks beforehand.

So far, the Solana blockchain has demonstrated strong performance in handling DDoS attacks this week.

The deployment on the Solana testnet shows early preparation as the industry prepares to bring long-term security to blockchain technology.

Quantum computers aren't here yet, but Solana Foundation is preparing for the possibility. To that end, we've consulted with Project Eleven to assess our quantum readiness. We're pleased to announce a first step, the deployment of post-quantum signatures on a Solana testnet. https://t.co/nnN8qCpq3m — Solana Foundation (@SolanaFndn) December 16, 2025

Earlier this year, in September 2025, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warned that advances in quantum computing could eventually pose risks to Bitcoin’s BTC $87 164 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $1.74 T Vol. 24h: $40.84 B existing cryptographic framework.

He estimated the likelihood of such a scenario occurring within the next five years at roughly 50%. Yakovenko noted that the industry should take some proactive measures to mitigate the risks.

The latest initiative by the Solana Foundation comes as Project Eleven conducted a comprehensive quantum risk assessment.

The review by Project Eleven focuses on how future developments in quantum computing could affect Solana’s core infrastructure. It includes user wallets, validator security, and the network’s long-term cryptographic assumptions.

As part of the engagement, Project Eleven also implemented a working post-quantum signature system on a Solana testnet.

It showed that end-to-end quantum-resistant transactions are already feasible and scalable with current technology.

Michael Saylor Denies Quantum Threats to Bitcoin

Discussions about quantum threats for the Bitcoin blockchain have been catching steam once again. Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor has denied any such risks.

The Bitcoin Quantum Leap: Quantum computing won’t break Bitcoin—it will harden it. The network upgrades, active coins migrate, lost coins stay frozen. Security goes up. Supply comes down. Bitcoin grows stronger. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) December 16, 2025

Last month, in November, Adam Back, the creator of Hashcash and a key figure behind Bitcoin’s proof-of-work design, said that Bitcoin does not face a meaningful quantum computing risk for the next 20 to 40 years.

He stated that post-quantum cryptographic methods already exist and could be integrated into Bitcoin well before quantum computers become powerful enough to pose a real threat.

Probably not for 20-40 years, if then. And there are quantum secure signatures, NIST standardized SLH-DSA last year. Bitcoin can add over time, as the evaluation continues and be quantum ready, long before cryptographically relevant quantum computers arrive. — Adam Back (@adam3us) November 15, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.