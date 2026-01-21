Key Notes

Nansen’s AI-based trading tool combines on-chain analytics with automated execution while keeping final control with the user.

The feature initially supports trading on Solana and Base using Nansen’s proprietary on-chain database.

Nansen enables cross-chain execution through partnerships with Jupiter, OKX, and LI.FI.

Blockchain analytics platform Nansen announced the launch of new crypto trading tools that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language prompts, allowing users to execute trades more easily.

The move marks a step beyond analytics, as the platform expands into transaction execution.

Nansen Brings AI-Driven Crypto Trading

Nansen has introduced a new AI-powered trading feature that allows users to execute crypto trades through conversational prompts within its mobile app.

This further eliminates the need to navigate traditional charts or order books, as per the company announcement on January 21.

5/ Trade everything onchain on @Solana and @Base, with more networks coming soon. And with Season 03 of Points now live, there's new partners & perks to be unlocked. Stack more Points, unlock more perks. https://t.co/VJ4I4CFh9K — Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) January 21, 2026

The company said Nansen AI can also interpret on-chain signals and deliver data-driven insights.

It will serve as a guide for users to make decisions before executing trades, which Nansen describes as “vibe trading.”

This comes as automation workflows in blockchain get major traction.

Nansen noted that the product combines analytics with automated execution, while final control over transactions remains with the user.

At launch, the feature will support trading on Base and Solana SOL $127.3 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $71.84 B Vol. 24h: $5.08 B , with plans to expand to additional networks over time.

Nansen added that the interface is powered by its proprietary on-chain database.

This includes hundreds of millions of labeled blockchain addresses, and is designed to offer more dependable crypto market analysis than general-purpose AI chatbots.

Partnering With Jupiter, OKX, and Others

Nansen said its cross-chain trading execution across Solana and Base is supported through partnerships with decentralized exchange Jupiter JUP $0.19 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $609.31 M Vol. 24h: $20.57 M , crypto exchange OKX, and cross-chain protocol LI.FI.

This support is expected to help expand Nansen’s coverage to additional blockchain networks over time.

Trades are executed via the embedded Nansen Wallet, which uses Privy’s self-custodied wallet infrastructure.

The company added that autonomous trading will begin rolling out to users on January 21.

However, residents of restricted jurisdictions, including Singapore, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Russia, and parts of Ukraine, will be excluded due to regulatory limitations.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.