Key Notes

Solana Mobile has confirmed the start of the delivery of the Seeker phones to customers worldwide.

Coincidentally, the Solana price has moved to $170 after a brief drawdown.

Each Seeker smartphone is priced between $450 and $500 and includes features designed to add value for investors.

From trading at around $162 a few days ago, Solana SOL $164.3 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $88.55 B Vol. 24h: $5.51 B has recently reclaimed $170, a move that coincides with the commencement of global shipping of the Seeker Mobile phones.

This optimism in the broader market hints at the possibility of the coin securing more gains in the short term. The coin could possibly soar as high as $200 or even more if the ecosystem conditions and the broader crypto market sentiment is sustained.

Solana Seeker to Outdo Saga, its First Device

About 24 hours ago, Solana Mobile announced on X that tens of thousands of Seeker phones have begun shipping to customers worldwide.

Seekers officially start shipping today! Thank you for your support and belief in Solana Mobile since day one. We’re sending tens of thousands of devices to 50+ countries around the world, so sit tight as your order makes its way through over the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/dQtkWi26JB — Seeker | Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) August 4, 2025

The smartphone is going to customers in more than 50 countries. The news has ignited excitement in the ecosystem as SOL quickly surged by more than 5% shortly after the announcement. Compared to Saga phones, which had a slow start, Seeker is kicking off a promising rate.

Solana initially made the announcement about Seeker at the Token2049 conference. At the time, the network promised significant upgrades over Saga, which was its first smart device.

What Makes the Seeker Smartphone Better

On the basis of pre-order, the Seeker smartphone has gained over 150,000 interest, further showing more traction than Saga.

Seeker is launching into the thriving Solana ecosystem with $9.8 billion locked in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and the recently renewed memecoin hype around tokens like BONK BONK $0.000025 24h volatility: 7.6% Market cap: $1.92 B Vol. 24h: $402.43 M .

The new Solana phone is designed to contain 2,500+ decentralized apps through Solana’s dApp Store 2.0. It is also loaded with a built-in Solflare wallet, Seed Vault security, and a Genesis Non-fungible Token (NFT) that gives access to exclusive airdrops. It also comes with a new SKR token that rewards users and developers.

Each Seeker smartphone is capped at between $450 and $500 and has features that would likely interest crypto enthusiasts.

It comes at a time when developers are seeking alternatives to the high fees levied on iOS and Android devices by Apple and Google respectively.

With this new Android-based system from Solana, crypto enthusiasts and developers can install apps freely through a TEEPIN architecture.

Ultimately, this development would draw attention to the Solana ecosystem and likely provide more use cases for SOL. Since hitting $170 a few hours ago, the coin has seen some slight fluctuations. The SOL price has now risen to $167.79, up by 2.89% in the last 24 hours.

Pharmaceutical company Artelo recently committed $9.475 million to Solana treasury, marking the first biotech institutional adoption of SOL tokens. With many such adoptions, it is only a matter of time before SOL reclaims $200.

Join the Snorter Bot Project Presale and Become a Millionaire

Instead of waiting for SOL to hit $200, many are noticing the Snorter Bot presale. This aardvark-themed cryptocurrency project has been gaining a lot of traction and offers an alternative option in the crypto market.

This Telegram-based trading bot is designed to help traders find an edge in the cryptocurrency market. It scans the meme coin space, searching for potential 100x opportunities using its unique “snort” method.

Current Presale Stats

Current price : $0.1003

: $0.1003 Amount raised so far : $2.7 million

: $2.7 million Ticker: SNORT

The official presale website shows the token price will adjust in 19 hours, giving enough time to deposit funds. You can buy using credit or debit cards, or cryptocurrency in one of the best presales of 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.