Fartcoin Holders Gobble 100M Tokens in Past Month, Token Explodes 7.5%

Key Notes

Fartcoin sees over 100 million tokens accumulated by top holders in 30 days.

Trading volume jumps 74% as price rebounds from weekly lows.

Analysts suggest a move toward $2.36 may be underway.

Fartcoin FARTCOIN $1.01 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $1.02 B Vol. 24h: $232.83 M has posted a strong 7.5% daily gain on Tuesday despite an almost-flat sentiment in the broader crypto market. The token is currently trading around $1.02, with a market capitalization of $1.02 billion.

FARTCOIN’s 24-hour trading volume has surged by 74% to hit $216 million. The rebound comes after a sharp 15% weekly pullback from its local top of $1.67, achieved on July 23.

Interestingly, on-chain data reveals that over the past month, the top 100 FARTCOIN holders added more than 100 million tokens, a 21.74% increase, signaling large-scale accumulation.

Top 100 holders of FARTCOIN added over 100M tokens in the last 30 days Exchange balances are up too (+24.8%) Meanwhile, Smart Money and whales are quietly exiting pic.twitter.com/t8XhP4L6Fe — Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) August 5, 2025

It is interesting to note that while retail traders are buying, seasoned investors take a more cautious stance. FARTCOIN exchange balances have risen by around 25%, which can suggest increased demand or a redistribution phase.

Smart money holdings have declined by 40.36% during the same period. FARTCOIN whale wallets have also dropped their exposure by 29.37%.

A Breakout Above?

Fartcoin appears to have completed a textbook Elliott Wave correction, bouncing cleanly from the support line of an ascending channel on the daily chart.

This marks the end of Wave (4) and the current price setup suggests the beginning of Wave (5), historically the most explosive phase.

With strong price support near $0.98 and signs of bullish consolidation, analysts are eyeing the $1.86–$2.36 range as the next upside target.

FARTCOIN Price Outlook

On the daily chart, FARTCOIN is approaching the midline (20-day SMA) of the Bollinger Bands, suggesting potential price stabilization ahead. If momentum builds, the top meme coin could see a breakout toward the $1.86–$2.36 zone.

The RSI sits below neutral, indicating the token is not yet overbought and still has room for upside. However, in case of a price drop and FARTCOIN fails to hold the $0.98 support, investors could face a dip to $0.77.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.