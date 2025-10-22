Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin Discloses 4.5% Stake in Solana Treasury Firm DeFi Development Corp

Key Notes

Griffin's investment through Citadel entities totals 1.3M shares in the Solana-focused treasury company.

DeFi Development Corp's SOL holdings show 67% unrealized gains since April 2025 acquisition.

Technical analysis indicates potential SOL breakout toward $260 if price sustains above $190 resistance.

Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, disclosed a 4.5% beneficial ownership stake in DeFi Development Corp, a Nasdaq-listed firm that adopted the Solana SOL $178.5 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $97.75 B Vol. 24h: $7.56 B treasury reserve strategy in April 2025, according to a Schedule 13G filing with the SEC.

The filing revealed Griffin’s indirect ownership through Citadel Advisors LLC and affiliated entities, totaling 1,315,654 shares, with another 4.5% stake owned directly by the fund through its subsidiaries.

DeFi Development Corp’s business model focuses on acquiring and staking Solana tokens, a strategy designed to combine long-term capital appreciation with consistent staking yield. By locking in newly purchased SOL, the company not only secures a passive income stream but also contributes to network security and validator activity within the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

According to CoinGecko data, DeFi Development Corp currently holds 2,195,926 SOL, representing approximately 0.402% of Solana’s circulating supply. The company acquired its Solana holdings at an estimated $236.5 million, which are now valued at approximately $395.3 million, reflecting a 67% unrealized gain.

Solana price is trading at $179 at press time, up 370% since DeFi Corp began acquiring SOL in April 2025.

Solana Price Analysis: Double Bottom Pattern Suggests Potential Breakout Toward $260

Solana price hovered near $179 on Wednesday, forming a classic double-bottom reversal pattern on the 12-hour chart that signals a potential bullish rebound. The pattern, marked by two local lows at the $175 and $170 level, indicates strong support just below current price levels.

A sustained close above the neckline resistance near $190.82 could confirm a bullish reversal, while a validation of the double bottom signal will require a 45% upside move from current levels.

Other key indicators also support the optimistic Solana price forecast. The MACD histogram has narrowed, suggesting waning bearish momentum, while the RSI at 41.5 shows Solana nearing oversold territory, which could signal entry moves from traders looking to buy at a local bottom.

If Solana breaches $210 with strong volume, the double-bottom signal points to a potential rally above $250. However, failure to maintain support above $171.41 could invalidate the bullish formation, potentially sending prices back toward $160.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.