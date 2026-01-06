Morgan Stanley Files for Bitcoin and Solana ETF Products: Details

Key Notes

Morgan Stanley wants to offer its investors access to ETFs tracking Bitcoin and Solana.

The Solana ETF plan includes staking rewards added to the fund value.

Filings reflect rising demand for regulated crypto investment products.

Morgan Stanley has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch new exchange-traded funds tied to Bitcoin BTC $92 228 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.84 T Vol. 24h: $55.18 B and Solana SOL $137.5 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $77.42 B Vol. 24h: $6.19 B .

If approved, this will mark another clear step by a major Wall Street bank into digital assets. The filings show the bank wants to give investors regulated exposure to two leading assets at a time, as renewed institutional interest.

Morgan Stanley Submits ETF Plans to Regulators

Morgan Stanley’s filing outlines plans for a Solana exchange-traded fund designed to track the price of SOL.

The fund will follow a set pricing benchmark, with adjustments made for operating costs and other obligations.

According to the documents, the trust will not hold the tokens directly but will rely on approved third-party custodians to safeguard the assets.

The Solana product also includes staking. Morgan Stanley stated that the fund plans to stake SOL through outside service providers.

Any rewards earned from this process are expected to be added to the fund’s net asset value. This approach allows investors to gain exposure to Solana and potential staking income without managing wallets or private keys.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley submitted a separate filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF.

The Bitcoin fund seeks to track the price of the cryptocurrency itself, following the same general structure already used by other approved products in the U.S. market.

With this move, the bank joins several large firms competing for investor attention in the growing crypto ETF space.

Morgan Stanley plans to introduce crypto trading on E*Trade in 2026. The move is expected to give everyday investors easier access to digital assets.

Morgan Stanley Joins Broader Shift in Crypto Access

The filings arrive as regulatory conditions in the United States continue to evolve. Spot Bitcoin ETFs were approved two years ago, opening the door for traditional financial institutions to enter the market.

More recently, U.S. banking regulators allowed banks to act as intermediaries in crypto transactions, easing earlier restrictions.

In a related development, the OCC has granted conditional approval for national trust bank charters to Ripple XRP $2.23 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $135.08 B Vol. 24h: $8.40 B and other major crypto firms.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Morgan Stanley’s move shows strong demand from investors who prefer exposure through ETFs rather than direct ownership.

ETFs offer simpler access, clearer oversight, and fewer technical hurdles.

Other firms, including T. Rowe Price, have also filed for crypto-related products as institutional interest grows. Asset manager Bitwise has filed for ETFs tied to Tron TRX $0.29 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $27.63 B Vol. 24h: $549.11 M , Zcash ZEC $497.1 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $8.20 B Vol. 24h: $674.47 M , and nine other cryptocurrencies.

More importantly, for Morgan Stanley, the Bitcoin and Solana ETF filings signal a steady push to remain relevant as digital assets become part of mainstream investing.

