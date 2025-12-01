Sony to Bring USD-pegged Stablecoin in Early 2026 for In-Game Settlements

Key Notes

Japanese tech giant Sony is preparing to launch its own USD-pegged stablecoin in the market, used for payments across its gaming and anime ecosystem. The launch will reportedly happen in early 2026.

Sony Bank to Come Up with Its USD-Pegged Stablecoin

Japan’s popular media outlet Nikkei disclosed plans for Sony Bank’s plans to explore issuing a USD stablecoin by early 2026. This marks one of the direct entries by a Japanese firm into the US stablecoin market. Moreover, it’s also part of Sony Group’s broader push to modernize digital payments across its global entertainment ecosystem.

Sony Group plans to integrate the stablecoin into its gaming, streaming, and anime platforms. This move will enable users to pay for subscriptions, in-game purchases, and digital content without relying on credit cards.

Furthermore, it will streamline cross-border purchases and reduce transaction fees currently paid to card networks. More than 30% of Sony’s global revenue comes from the United States, which makes the US market central to early adoption once the token launches. It’s unclear whether the firm will also bring these stablecoin payments to its Layer-2 blockchain Soneium.

To support the rollout, Sony Bank has applied for a US banking license and plans to establish a local branch to manage issuance and regulatory compliance. The bank has also partnered with Bastion, a US provider of stablecoin infrastructure, to help design and support the digital currency.

The stablecoin, expected to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US dollar, will require Sony Bank to meet US federal and state stablecoin regulatory standards. Besides, the firm is yet to discuss any further technical details.

Sony Financial Group, which recently listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as a separate entity from the parent firm, has also announced its support for the project.

If approved and launched successfully, the stablecoin could unify digital payments across PlayStation, mobile gaming, streaming, and anime distribution. Analysts suggest it could enhance user engagement, simplify international purchases, and deepen Sony’s control over its payment rails.

US Banking Groups Raise Concern

The proposal has already drawn scrutiny from American banking associations. The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) warned that the stablecoin resembles a deposit product without FDIC insurance. This poses potential consumer-protection risks.

The ICBA also argued that Sony Bank must meet the same regulatory requirements as domestic institutions.

