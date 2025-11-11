Key Notes

Standard Chartered has announced a partnership with DCS Card Centre (DCS) to launch DeCard, a next-generation credit card that enables users to spend stablecoins in everyday transactions.

The initiative begins in Singapore and will soon expand to other countries. Under the partnership, Standard Chartered will act as the principal banking partner for DeCard.

Customers will be offered transaction banking and financial market services, including fiat and stablecoin settlements, treasury management, liquidity oversight, and FX hedging.

DeCard will be able to process top-ups, manage accounts, and reconcile payments seamlessly, backed by Standard Chartered’s trusted banking infrastructure.

Stablecoin Spending Goes Mainstream

The collaboration brings stablecoin payments closer to real-world use. DeCard aims to make crypto spending as easy as using a credit card, allowing users to pay at merchants without worrying about volatility or complex conversions.

According to the announcement, Standard Chartered’s virtual account and API connectivity will also allow DCS to instantly identify and reconcile user payments across multiple channels.

Dhiraj Bajaj, Global Head of TB FI Sales at Standard Chartered, said that the bank seeks to support fintech innovation and build trusted bridges between traditional banking and emerging Web3 infrastructure.

DCS: From Diners Club to DeCard

DeCard is powered by DCS Card Centre, a Singapore-based payments company with over 50 years of card-issuing experience. Originally known as Diners Club Singapore, DCS has evolved into a global payments provider.

The DeCard platform provides a credit limit with flexible requirements through D-Vault, an integrated digital account that allows users to manage spending and repayments in one place. D-Vault also supports seamless reconciliation and payment tracking.

A Broader Push for Blockchain-Based Payments

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters recently stated that all global transactions will eventually settle on blockchains and that all money will become digital.

Speaking at the Hong Kong FinTech Week, Winters called this shift a fundamental restructuring of the financial system and called for continued experimentation in the digital asset space.

