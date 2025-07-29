Standard Chartered: Ethereum Treasury Firms Could Control 10% of All ETH Supply

Key Notes

Standard Chartered forecasts ETH treasury holdings could reach 10% of total supply, worth $45.5 billion at current market cap.

ETH-focused treasury companies accumulated 1% of circulating supply in two months, equivalent to nearly $9 billion in holdings.

Technical analysis shows ETH testing $4,000 resistance with potential breakout to $4,500 if institutional buying momentum continues.

Ethereum‘s ETH $3 741 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $450.39 B Vol. 24h: $34.57 B price has dipped 4% in the last 24 hours, mirroring the broader crypto market downtrend on Tuesday amid widespread profit-taking. However, despite the ongoing ETH price dip, institutional appeal continues to intensify.

According to a recent Decrypt report, Standard Chartered Bank’s head of digital assets research, Geoff Kendrick, believes ETH could be on the verge of major institutional inflows.

“If the flows can continue, ETH may be able to break above the key $4,000 level (our current end-2025 forecast),” Kendrick wrote.

His bullish projection is based on the observation that Ethereum treasury accumulation is occurring twice as fast as Bitcoin BTC $117 583 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.33 T Vol. 24h: $44.07 B treasury growth. If this pace sustains, Kendrick expects ETH treasury holdings to grow tenfold, reaching 10% of total supply. With Ethereum’s market cap currently trending at $450 billion, a 10% accumulation would see the treasury firms sit on ETH holdings worth $45.5 billion.

Notably, in the last two months, ETH-focused treasury companies have accumulated around 1% of the entire circulating supply, according to the Strategic ETH Reserve. At current prices, that’s equivalent to nearly $9 billion in holdings, rapidly approaching the 2% mark.

The key players leading this institutional ETH charge include Peter Thiel-backed BitMine, which now holds over $2 billion in ETH, while gaming firm, SharpLink, also scooped up another $1.3 billion. This aggressive accumulation is driven by Ethereum’s staking yields, and potential revenue boost from DeFi services, making upside potential higher than the less-programmable Bitcoin network.

ETH Price Forecast Today: Pullback or Breakout Above $4,000?

Ethereum is currently trading at $3,762, showing a modest 0.96% daily decline following a rally that tested resistance near the $4,140 level, also marked as the long-term target.

In the upside scenario, if ETH rebounds from the current support around $3,700, we could see another test of the $4,000 resistance. A clean breakout above $4,140 would open the path to $4,500 in the coming weeks, especially if treasury buying continues.

However, if the bearish momentum increases, Ethereum could retest support levels at $3,473 (mid-Bollinger Band) or even fall to the psychological $3,000 mark. RSI currently sits at 72.90, sloping downwards, suggesting weak buying momentum as the market enters overbought conditions. However, with ETH price still holding above the 20-day EMA at $3,472, bulls have a fair chance of sparking an early rebound, especially if momentum builds up around Standard Chartered’s inflow predictions.

