Steak ‘n Shake to Offer Bitcoin Bonuses to Employees

Steak ’n Shake will pay hourly employees a $0.21-per-hour Bitcoin bonus.

The initiative will begin on March 1 with a two-year vesting period.

The firm recently bought $10 million in Bitcoin.

Steak ’n Shake is rolling out a Bitcoin BTC $89 036 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.77 T Vol. 24h: $60.22 B bonus program for hourly workers, starting March 1, 2026. The initiative applies to employees at roughly 400 company-operated restaurants across the United States and adds a fixed Bitcoin reward on top of regular wages.

For every hour worked, employees earn $0.21 worth of Bitcoin. The bonus accrues continuously but can only be claimed after a two-year vesting period. Management says the structure is designed to reward long-term employment while introducing workers to crypto without altering base pay.

How the Bitcoin Bonus Is Structured

The Bitcoin bonus is calculated per hour, not per paycheck. A full-time employee working 40 hours per week earns about $8.40 in Bitcoin each week. Over a full year, that totals roughly $437. Over two years, the accumulated bonus reaches about $873, assuming no changes to hours worked.

The dollar value is converted to Bitcoin during each pay period and held in custody until vesting is complete. Employees cannot access or withdraw the Bitcoin before the two-year mark. If an employee leaves before vesting, the accumulated Bitcoin is forfeited.

The company says the bonus is separate from wages, overtime, and other benefits. It does not replace cash compensation and does not affect hourly rates.

Retention Strategy, Not Short-Term Pay

The size of the bonus drew immediate debate online. At face value, $0.21 per hour is small. Critics claim that the annual payout is modest and locked behind a two-year requirement. Supporters countered that the bonus is optional, additive, and tied to an asset with long-term upside rather than short-term cash.

Steak ’n Shake is trading immediate cost for retention leverage. The program creates a delayed incentive that rewards consistency rather than short tenure. For a labor-intensive business, even small improvements in retention can reduce training costs and operational disruption.

Part of a Broader Crypto Strategy

Steak ’n Shake added roughly $10 million in Bitcoin to its corporate treasury in January 2026. Earlier, in May 2025, the chain began accepting Bitcoin payments at select locations. According to the company, the rollout increased same-store sales by 15% and cut transaction costs by about 50%.

The program is supported by an external payments and custody partner, the Fold app, which handles Bitcoin distribution and storage. Employees interact with the bonus through a mobile interface rather than direct wallet management.

