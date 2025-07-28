Story Protocol (IP) Price Rallies 25% to $6 as New Meme Launchpad Goes Live

Key Notes

IP.World enables creators to mint two ownership asset types directly tied to digital content like memes and series.

The platform launch initiates Story Protocol's Remix Era with planned SocialFi infrastructure expansion in Version 2.

Technical analysis shows IP trading above Bollinger Bands with potential upside targets near $7.80 resistance level.

Story Protocol IP $5.58 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.65 B Vol. 24h: $82.70 M price rose to $6 on july 28, bringing its market cap to $1.7 billion according to CoinGecko data. Based on the team’s recent social media posts, the IP price rally was fueled by the debut of IP.World, a new SocialFi launchpad for meme IP tokens. With this product, creators can mint two types of ownership assets: creator IP and community IP, directly tied to digital content like memes, lore, and short-form series.

Discover, trade, and monetize internet IP on @ipdotworld V2. V1: memecoin launchpad. V2: full-stack SocialFi platform. Every token is tied to creator or community IP. Top-down from stars and brands, bottoms-up from internet-native movements. Explore: https://t.co/ZbPALbr4oj pic.twitter.com/N2hTl9OJeT — Story (@StoryProtocol) July 28, 2025

The rollout marks the start of Story Protocol’s “Remix Era,” with Version 1 focused on IP-backed meme coins and Version 2 expanding into full SocialFi infrastructure including remix incentives, trading profiles, and on-chain token evolution. The team also confirmed the product will serve as a foundation for virality-scored content that drives value back to original creators.

Story Protocol Price Forecast: Bulls Target $7.80 if Trendline Holds

On the daily chart, IP price has now closed above its upper Bollinger Band of $5.98 for the second consecutive session, a sign of aggressive buying pressure. Moreover, the 14-day RSI sits at 74.9, confirming overbought territory but not yet signaling a downward reversal.

Support remains firm at the 20-day moving average of $4.70, while the next major resistance level is near $7.80, last seen during the March 2025 rally. A confirmed breakout above $6.20 could catalyze further upside momentum toward that zone.

On the downside, a close below $5.00 would invalidate the current momentum structure. A decisive close below the $4.70 short-term support could clear the path for a retracement back toward the lower Bollinger Band near $3.40.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.