Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon publicly endorsed the revised Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, known as the CLARITY Act, in a Politico interview published July 26, breaking ranks with the broader banking lobby and drawing an immediate counter-signal from seven Senate Democrats who called the latest draft a Republican-only text that falls short on ethics and consumer protection.

This is not simply a CEO expressing an opinion on pending legislation. It is the first fracture in the traditionally unified opposition among globally systemic bank executives to a statutory crypto market structure framework – a fracture that carries direct consequences for the bill’s legislative trajectory before the August recess.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon tells @samjsutton he’s “very supportive of moving the Clarity Act forward” — a major split from other Wall Street executives and banking trade groups in D.C.https://t.co/SaJptCT3j9 — Jasper Goodman (@Jasper_Goodman) July 23, 2026

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CLARITY Act News: Solomon vs. Dimon and the Wall Street Divide

Solomon told Politico he supports moving the CLARITY Act forward despite acknowledging the legislation is not perfect. He characterized the bill’s core contribution as establishing a level playing field to enhance market stability and allow digital-asset markets to develop appropriately, and said he is supportive of moving it forward so that market structure can be put in place and the innovation process can advance.

The contrast with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is direct and on record. Dimon told Fox Business in May that the bill would allow crypto companies to effectively pay interest on deposits without the same regulatory protections banks face, and stated he would have nothing to do with it and that it would eventually blow up.

A coalition of bank trade groups reinforced that position Wednesday, warning that the latest draft still puts local lending at risk through its treatment of crypto rewards programs.

We suspect Solomon’s calculus reflects Goldman’s positioning as an institutional digital-asset participant rather than a retail deposit-funded lender, the two bank archetypes face structurally different competitive exposures to a CFTC-primary regulatory regime for digital assets.

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Senate Democrats Draw the Line: Ethics, Enforcement, and the Warren Factor

Seven Senate Democrats, Angela Alsobrooks, Cory Booker, Catherine Cortez Masto, Ruben Gallego, John Hickenlooper, Mark Warner, and Raphael Warnock, issued a joint statement Wednesday saying the revised text falls short on ethics, consumer protection, illicit finance, conflicts of interest, and market integrity, per Politico.

Booker characterized the draft as a Republican text and said the only viable path forward is bipartisan.

Senator Elizabeth Warren escalated further, stating on X that the bill is dead on arrival and arguing it does nothing to prevent President Donald Trump from profiting further from crypto. Democrats are pressing for state attorneys general – not solely the Department of Justice – to hold enforcement power over the bill’s ethics provisions, a demand the current draft does not meet.

The critical variable is Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), a key negotiator who did not sign the joint Democratic statement – leaving open at least a procedural path to the bipartisan support Booker says is required. Senator Cynthia Lummis pushed back on Democratic objections, arguing the bill is legitimate and that Trump has agreed to ethics standards barring all federal officials, including himself, from certain crypto activity.

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