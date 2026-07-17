President Donald Trump convened a targeted White House meeting Thursday with key crypto stakeholders. The attendees included Sen. Bernie Moreno, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, chair of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets, White House crypto advisor Patrick Witt, Susie Wiles, and Solana Policy Institute President Kristin Smith. The meeting had one objective: resolve the conflict-of-interest impasse blocking the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act from reaching a Senate floor vote before the August recess.

There's a reason everyone is watching today's White House meeting. The CLARITY Act isn't about picking winners between Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP. It's about creating the legal framework that determines how digital asset markets operate in the U.S. for years to come. Clear… pic.twitter.com/diZ26U7cZe — Alec (@alecweb3) July 17, 2026

This is not simply a scheduling problem. It is a structural collision between Trump’s personal financial entanglements in the crypto regulation ecosystem and the statutory language Senate Democrats say is the minimum condition for their votes, without which Republicans cannot clear the 60-vote cloture threshold.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in July

CLARITY Act News: The Ethics Provision and Why Seven Democratic Votes Are the Ceiling, Not the Floor

The Senate needs at least seven Democratic votes for cloture, and that math has hardened around a single unresolved issue: enforceable conflict-of-interest rules covering the president, vice president, and members of Congress.

In financial filings from the beginning of the month, Trump disclosed more than $1 billion in crypto-related revenue, approximately $594 million from World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency firm he launched with his sons in 2024, and $635 million from sales of his meme coin.

A group of Senate Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Gary Peters, Dick Durbin, and Ron Wyden, stated after those filings that the disclosures raised concerns about the president pushing Congress to pass crypto legislation in favor of the very industry he’s cashing in on.

The Senate Banking Committee had already failed to pass an amendment during its May markup that would have barred senior government officials from maintaining business ties to the crypto industry, with Republicans blocking it on procedural grounds.

Kristin Smith of the Solana Policy Institute, who attended Thursday’s session, said the meeting was aimed at pitching ideas on the ethics issue and that it was critical to pass the bill. Sen. Moreno told Politico the discussion would cover “the entirety” of the bill, including updates for Trump and the legislation’s “path to success.”

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Senate Timeline: Three Working Weeks and a Crowded Floor Calendar

The Senate returned from Independence Day recess on July 13, leaving approximately three working weeks before the August recess begins around August 10. Sen. Lummis told Fox Business on Wednesday that she expects the CLARITY Act to reach the Senate floor for a vote sometime next week, describing the window as important: “We will be introducing (it) in the next few days.”

The bill, listed as No. 423 on the Senate Legislative Calendar since June 1, is eligible for a floor vote whenever Majority Leader John Thune schedules one. It still must reconcile with Senate Agriculture Committee text, merge with the House-passed version, and clear the 60-vote threshold, all while competing with confirmation hearings and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for floor time.

The House Committee on Financial Services has a July 17 field hearing titled “Building the Future of Finance: How the CLARITY Act Unlocks Innovation,” which is expected to begin pre-reconciliation groundwork.

Passage odds have compressed alongside the calendar. Polymarket traders, as of Thursday morning, put the probability of the CLARITY Act becoming law this year at 31%, down from a peak of 82% in mid-February.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in July

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.