SUI DeFi TVL Shoots $2.1 Billion, SUI Price Rally to $10 Soon?

Key Notes

Sui's infrastructure is enabling innovations beyond DeFi, such as Mojito Loyalty, a gamified loyalty platform that integrates on-chain rewards.

This reflects Sui's expanding footprint in commerce and loyalty markets projected to reach $155 billion by 2029.

SUI price has rallied 16.7% in the past week, fueled by speculation of a potential third-ever golden cross on its 1D chart.

The Sui blockchain SUI $3.65 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $12.18 B Vol. 24h: $1.76 B network has been making inroads in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space as it positions itself as a formidable competitor to Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B .

It continues to gain further momentum amid successful integrations with real-world Web3 applications, growing interest in Sui-based DeFi protocols, and increasing developer momentum.

Sui Blockchain DeFi TVL Skyrockets to $2.1 Billion

As per the data from DeFiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) on the Sui blockchain has surged all the way to $2.19 billion. Sui-based lending protocols have experienced a 78.86% surge in TVL over the past month, fueled by heightened liquidity incentives, attractive yields, and growing interest from both retail and institutional DeFi participants.

A key contributor to this growth is NAVI Protocol, the flagship lending and borrowing platform on Sui.

The NAVI Protocol recently achieved a significant milestone as its token, NAVX, was listed on Binance Alpha, following its earlier debut on the OKX exchange.

According to a recent announcement on X, the team highlighted the token’s growing momentum and emphasized NAVI’s expanding DeFi offerings on Sui, including lending, borrowing, liquid staking, and trading.

NAVX listed on @binance Alpha! NAVX is picking up momentum. After the recent listing on @okx , the native token of NAVI DeFi Ecosystem is getting its spotlight on Binance Alpha. NAVI brings groundbreaking DeFi on Sui to Binance Alpha users, with Lending/Borrowing, Liquid… https://t.co/iTpyLHvrIJ pic.twitter.com/bdAnJRb1at — NAVI Protocol (@navi_protocol) May 13, 2025

In addition to DeFi, Sui is also gaining prominence for real-world applications, especially in the loyalty and commerce sectors. Web3 commerce infrastructure provider Mojito, recently launched Mojito Loyalty, a gamified loyalty platform built entirely on Sui.

Mojito Loyalty allows brands to seamlessly integrate on-chain missions, rewards, and engagement features directly into their platforms, removing the need for additional wallets or external dashboards.

Mojito CEO Neil Mullins highlighted that the loyalty market is likely to reach $155 billion by 2029, and primed for major transformation. Leveraging Sui’s fast and cost-efficient infrastructure, Mojito delivers real-time, scalable user engagement while maintaining a seamless user experience.

“Golden Cross” Pattern Can Push SUI Price to $10

Over the past week, SUI price surged 16.7% to $4.0 levels and is currently the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $13.1 billion. Speculation is mounting about the possibility of a third-ever golden cross for SUI this month, which can set the stage for bullish price action ahead.

The last two golden crosses on SUI’s 1D chart, where the 50-day moving average (MA50) crossed above the 200-day moving average (MA200), delivered impressive gains. Each instance resulted in over 200% price increases from the golden cross to the local cycle top.

https://twitter.com/MrBreadSmith/status/1922410181234749792

Last week, Sui saw strong institutional interest, attracting $11.7 million in weekly inflows. This further brings its year-to-date total to $84 million, surpassing Solana’s $76 million.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🔥 Don’t Sleep on Solaxy, a Rising Solana-Based Coin

Other Solana Layer-2 solutions like Solaxy, known for their multi-chain capabilities, have also been gaining traction lately. The project aims to improve transaction reliability, enhance scalability, and lower fees for Solana-based tokens. This momentum follows a successful $35.5 million fundraising round.

Here’s What You Should Know About Solaxy

Solaxy plans to ease the load on the Solana blockchain by batching transactions, verifying them off-chain, and then securely recording them on-chain. The team is currently running a presale for its SOLX tokens, offering them at a discounted rate and accepting payments in ETH, USDT, BNB, and SOL. Once launched, SOLX will play a key role in powering interactions within the Solaxy Layer-2 ecosystem.

Presale Highlights:

Current Price: $0.001724

$0.001724 Funds Raised: $35.5 million

$35.5 million Token Ticker: SOLX

SOLX Launch Date: December 2024

December 2024 Supported Chains: Ethereum and Solana

Don’t miss your chance to get in early on Solaxy. With 113% annual staking rewards and over 10 billion SOLX tokens already staked, the momentum is real. Now’s a good time to take a closer look.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.