Key Notes

Ethereum ETFs saw $13.5M in inflows, with institutional giants like Abraxas Capital scooping up over $500M in ETH.

ETH broke past the 1.618 Fib level, faces resistance at $2,631, and could rally toward $3,200–$4,000.

BlackRock’s ETF amendment and rising RSI point to short-term volatility but long-term bullish momentum.

Crypto market participants have recorded massive institutional inflows flowing into ETH-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

With Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B now trading around $2,600 after gaining 5.20% in the past 24 hours, analyst Ali Martinez is increasingly bullish on the altcoin’s next leg up, predicting levels between $3,200 and $4,000 in the coming weeks.

The next key resistance area for #Ethereum $ETH is $3,100, while major support is $2,233, based on the pricing bands. pic.twitter.com/IrFd8pKmlR — Ali (@ali_charts) May 14, 2025

Institutional Confidence Explodes

Recent ETF inflows paint a clear picture of growing institutional appetite for Ethereum exposure. On Tuesday alone, $13.5 million flowed into Ethereum ETFs. Grayscale’s mini-Ether ETF led with $7.4 million, while VanEck’s ETHV and Franklin’s EZET followed closely with $3.0 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

In a sign of deepening institutional conviction, asset management giant BlackRock filed an amendment for its spot Ethereum ETF, proposing an in-kind creation and redemption model.

If approved, this will allow institutions to directly swap ETH for ETF shares, a move that could supercharge liquidity and capital inflow into Ethereum markets.

Perhaps the strongest institutional signal came from Abraxas Capital, which borrowed USDT and scooped up 242,652 ETH (worth $561 million) over the past week.

Technical Outlook: Mega Rally Brewing?

The Fibonacci extension levels drawn from the bottom at $1,752 to the local top signal further upside toward 1.618 Fib Level: $2,295 (now broken); 2.618 Fib Level: $2,631, acting as immediate resistance; 3.618 Level: $2,967; and 4.236 Level: $3,174, within reach if bullish momentum continues.

Meanwhile, the RSI is at 76, flashing overbought territory, which could lead to a short-term cooldown. However, historically, Ethereum has rallied further in such scenarios when institutional demand is this strong.

Crypto analyst “Galaxy” noted that Ethereum has been consolidating for years following its massive 48x rally in 2020, hinting that a breakout could be on the horizon.

Let me share an idea:$ETH has been consolidating for the last 4 years after a 48x increase from the bottom of 2020. A well-deserved consolidation, we can agree. Now what do they say? The longer the consolidation… pic.twitter.com/NuxwLwUKAR — Galaxy (@galaxyBTC) May 13, 2025

If a pullback occurs, expect solid support at $2,233, as highlighted by analyst Ali Martinez.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🚀 MIND of Pepe Presale: Are You Missing Out?

As Ethereum continues to soar in popularity, MIND of Pepe ($MIND), an autonomous AI Agent, representing a significant intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, has usurped the spotlight.

The project has already raised a massive $9.2 million in its ongoing presale, indicating substantial following and backing from its community.

About MIND and Its Tokenomics

Unlike simple information democratization initiatives, MIND of Pepe is a fully self-evolving AI agent whose valuable insights are exclusively accessible to $MIND token holders.

The project distinguishes itself as the first AI agent altcoin in 2025 offering early investment opportunities through its presale.

Current Presale Stats:

Current Price : $0.0037515

: $0.0037515 Amount Raised So Far : $9.2 million

: $9.2 million Ticker: MIND

MIND of Pepe leverages its X presence to actively gather intelligence and identify emerging trends. These insights are then delivered to participants of the $MIND crypto presale in 2025.

The platform also offers a crypto presale platform and a staking mechanism, allowing early adopters to stake their tokens even before the full blockchain release and the official launch of the MIND of Pepe AI agent and its Alpha terminal.

Currently, it offers staking rewards of 247% annually, with over 1.4 million $MIND tokens already staked.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.