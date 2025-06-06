Switzerland Approves Crypto Tax Data Exchange with 74 Countries

Key Notes

Switzerland’s Federal Council has approved plans to share cryptocurrency information with 74 countries.

Under the proposal, the country would automatically exchange crypto-related data with all European Union member states, the United Kingdom, and most G20 nations. However, the arrangement does not include the United States or Saudi Arabia.

On June 6, Switzerland issued an official statement confirming that the Federal Council had agreed to adopt a bill allowing for the automatic exchange of information on crypto assets following a formal meeting.

This proposal builds on the Council’s earlier communication from February 19, 2025, which outlined the legal basis for international and domestic cooperation regarding the automatic exchange of information on digital assets.

AEOI Framework

The bill is currently under discussion in Parliament and, if approved, the AEOI framework for crypto assets would come into effect on January 1, 2026.

Should the bill be enacted, Switzerland would exchange information only with partner countries that express interest in participating and comply with the standards established by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

According to the announcement, the Federal Council will conduct regular assessments to determine whether partner states continue to meet these criteria.

The announcement added, “To this end, the existing review mechanism for the AEOI on financial account information should in future also cover the AEOI concerning cryptoassets, which requires the corresponding federal decree to be amended accordingly.”

This comes after the Swiss National Bank chief, Martin Schlegel rejected the idea of creating a Bitcoin Reserve for Switzerland. Schlegel disclosed that he disagreed with crypto enthusiasts pushing for the adoption of Bitcoin BTC $103 992 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $2.07 T Vol. 24h: $45.39 B as a reserve asset, stating that cryptocurrencies do not meet the necessary standards.

The chief added that it was important that Switzerland maintained a reserve that possessed constant market liquidity to allow the purchase and sale of foreign currencies.

Meanwhile, several other countries are moving in the opposite direction. In the United States, the Texas House recently passed Senate Bill 21 to establish a state Bitcoin reserve.

The bill now awaits Governor Abbott’s expected approval, which would make Texas the second U.S. state to hold a Bitcoin treasury reserve.

Similarly, Pakistan has unveiled plans for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as part of a broader push to lead in digital finance. The country is currently developing a comprehensive digital asset policy, and officials have begun engaging in international collaboration.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.