Key Notes

TAO price rose over 9% with daily trading volume exceeding $180 million.

Synaptogenix plans to acquire $10M worth of TAO, aiming to scale up to $100M.

Oblong announced a $7.5M private offering to invest in TAO and AI infrastructure.

Bittensor’s native token, TAO TAO $438.8 24h volatility: 9.6% Market cap: $3.88 B Vol. 24h: $182.22 M , rose over 9% on Tuesday to trade around $433.5. It has also seen a sharp rise in its trading volume that crossed $180 million, more than double from the previous day.

The rally follows two major TAO treasury announcements from Nasdaq-listed companies, Synaptogenix and Oblong.

On Monday, Synaptogenix disclosed plans to initially purchase $10 million worth of TAO, a notable move given it exceeds the firm’s current market cap. The company also laid out a long-term vision to scale its TAO holdings to $100 million.

Last week, Oblong, an IT services company, announced it would raise $7.5 million through a private stock offering to acquire TAO tokens.

Tao Price Outlook

On the daily TAO price chart, the RSI is currently sitting around 56.7, suggesting strong strength. It has not yet entered the overbought region, a sign of potential room for continued upside.

Bollinger Bands show the price decisively breaking above the midline (20-day SMA), with candles now approaching the upper band. This implies increasing volatility and a bullish bias. The middle band at $411.0 and lower band at $352.3 now act as support levels.

Meanwhile, the MACD is on the verge of a bullish crossover. The MACD line is crossing above the signal line from below, reinforcing the upward trend.

It is interesting to note that TAO appears to be completing a “cup and handle” formation. The “cup” spans from December 2024 to May 2025. The price has recovered from lows of ~$160 and is now aiming to test the $480 resistance.

The recent consolidation in the $360–$480 zone forms the potential “handle.” A breakout above $480 could validate the pattern and potentially push TAO toward $800. However, the cryptocurrency could face major resistance around $680-$700.

Renowned crypto analyst Pedro Teixeira recently stated on X that TAO is the “only” project that has the potential to get to the level of Bitcoin. “Top 3 is inevitable,” he added.

$TAO is the only project that has the necessary ingredients To get to the level of $BTC. Top 3 is inevitable https://t.co/Sh9G1a2RR4 — Pedro Teixeira (@Pedrot14crypto) June 9, 2025

Notably, TAO currently ranks 31st among all cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, standing at $3.82 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.