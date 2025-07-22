Telegram Rolls Out Integrated Crypto Wallet to US Market After Regulatory Breakthrough

Key Notes

The multi-chain wallet supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin, Tether and hundreds of other cryptocurrencies natively within Telegram.

US users gain access to zero-fee dollar-to-crypto conversion, direct card withdrawals and peer-to-peer crypto transfers via DMs.

Telegram's wallet already serves over 100 million users globally after launching in Asian and European markets during 2023.

Telegram Messenger LLC and TON Foundation announced they are rolling out their integrated TON Wallet to US customers starting July 22. The launch brings the native self-custodial, multi-chain wallet to American users, allowing them to access cryptocurrency holdings directly within the Telegram app.

TON Wallet is a multi-chain, self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet hosted on the TON (Telegram Open Network) blockchain. It provides users with the ability to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC $118 307 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.35 T Vol. 24h: $42.03 B , Ethereum ETH $3 758 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $453.33 B Vol. 24h: $54.52 B , Toncoin TON $3.32 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $8.19 B Vol. 24h: $261.95 M , Tether USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $161.71 B Vol. 24h: $138.52 B , and, according to the company’s website, “hundreds more,” from directly within the Telegram app through its integrated interface.

Telegram Brings 100M-User Wallet to US Market

Telegram’s integrated TOP wallet was launched in Asian and European markets in 2023 and has accumulated more than 100 million users, according to data from CryptoQuant. However, it was previously unavailable to US customers due to regulatory conditions.

The Open Platform (TOP) CEO Andrew Rogozov told CNBC that the recent shift in US government attitudes concerning cryptocurrency policy finally allowed Telegram to bring its wallet to the app’s nearly 30 million US-based users — CNBC reports 87 million US users, however Coinspeaker was unable to verify this figure.

According to a post on X from the TON Wallet account, US users who sign up for the integrated wallet will have access to the same features available in global markets including the ability to send crypto to friends in DMs, convert dollars to crypto with 0% fees, withdraw funds directly to their credit or debit cards, and earn passive income by holding tokens in their TON Wallets.

🇺🇸 BREAKING NEWS: TON Wallet is now live in the US! Users in the United States can now access TON Wallet – right inside Telegram: https://t.co/prFH3bPT77 💱 Buy and trade USDT, TON and hundreds of other tokens

💬 Send crypto to friends in DMs

💵 Convert dollars to crypto with… pic.twitter.com/7qiyVIaICI — TON Wallet (@tonwallet_tg) July 22, 2025

The US launch of the integrated TON wallet comes on the heels of other major market moves concerning the Telegram app. As Coinspeaker reported on June 16, former TON Foundation director Justin Hyun’s DeFi platform Affluent launched its cryptocurrency investment app on Telegram as a mini-app offering features including crypto yields and lending.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.