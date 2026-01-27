KuCoin Onboards LSEG Veteran Sabina Liu to Lead MiCA Growth in EU

Key Notes

LSEG's Sabina Liu is now the Managing Director of KuCoin EU.

Her appointment comes after the exchange received the MiCAR license from Austria.

KuCoin also received regulatory approval to operate in Australia last year.

Former London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) executive Sabina Liu has been appointed to head KuCoin’s European business. She will perform her duties from the office in Vienna. This comes only two months after the cryptocurrency exchange bagged an EU-wide Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation license in Austria.

MiCAR as Guardrails for Growth

In November 2025, Austria gave Seychelles-based crypto exchange KuCoin a MiCAR license.

This means that it can provide its regulated services to the 30 countries across the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA). Sabina Liu will now steer this MiCAR expansion from Vienna in the capacity of a Managing Director at KuCoin EU.

Notably, the exchange officially applied for a MiCAR license in Austria at the beginning of 2025. The authorities in the region did not approve it until two months ago.

Before coming to KuCoin, Liu had spent over ten years at the LSEG working with global investment banks and cross-border trading clients. She was also in charge of running KuCoin’s institutional business.

Speaking on the recently bagged license, the KuCoin EU’s Managing Director noted that it is a major milestone, which provides guardrails to support long-term growth.

Liu attested that MiCAR presents the exchange with a unified regulatory framework. KuCoin gets to serve in a region with mature and diverse finance. Significantly, this is crucial to increasing crypto use and provides “significant room” for further adoption across stablecoins, payments, and wealth products.

KuCoin Bags Other Key Deals

Furthermore, Liu noted that KuCoin does not perceive compliance as a trade-off against profitability. Rather, it sees it as the basis for sustainable business and consumer protection.

To complement its MiCA push, the exchange obtained regulatory approval to operate in Australia with fiat on-ramps in November 2025.

This license permits the Seychelles-based exchange to offer fiat on-ramps. As a result, Australian users can purchase digital assets through local banking rails and AUD-denominated payment methods.

Around the same time, this exchange had integrated with Pix, an instant payment platform, to enter Brazil with its crypto services. This gave Brazilians the avenue to spend up to 50 cryptocurrencies at merchants that accept Pix QR codes. In addition, it bridged the gap between digital assets and everyday usage.

