Key Notes

Bitcoin's rejection at the $105,000 level reflects a cautious market sentiment, with traders opting for defensive strategies and profit-taking.

Meanwhile, Ethereum's strong price action, up 3.15% at $2,634, shows bullish potential with depleted exchange reserves and support for a rally above $2,700.

Michael van de Poppe emphasized that Ethereum's recent volatility suggests a buying opportunity below $2,400 ahead of its next breakout.

The broader cryptocurrency market could be bracing for major volatility ahead as a massive $3.3 billion worth of Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B and Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B options expire today. This massive options expiry comes soon after the US CPI and PPI numbers were released earlier this week, as market analysts expect major volatility ahead.

Bitcoin Options Expiry and Price Action

A total of 27,000 BTC options expired with a Put-Call Ratio (PCR) of 1.03, a Max Pain point at $100,000, and a notional value of $2.76 billion. This PCR above 1 indicates a bearish market sentiment.

Greeks.live analysts observed that Bitcoin’s recent rejection at the $105,000 level occurred in an overextended market environment. They noted a shift toward caution among traders, with defensive strategies taking precedence. Rather than chasing momentum, many participants opted to sell, reflecting a more conservative market sentiment.

May 16 Options Data

— Greeks.live (@GreeksLive) May 16, 2025

Several traders are taking profits on long calls and rotating into more defensive positions as they feel “everybody rushed in,” noted Greeks.Live.

On the other hand, Bitcoin whales have turned to a profit-booking mode as BTC fails to break out from the $105K resistance. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martínez noted that in the last 72 hours, the BTC whale cohort has sold more than 30,000 BTC in the open market.

Ethereum Options Expiry and Price Action

220,000 ETH options expired earlier today, reflecting a PCR of 1.36, a Max Pain point at $2,300, and a notional value of $570 million. Although the market sentiment remains positive, the options data shows limited participation from mainstream coins and reduced profitability for traders.

Strong Ethereum price action recently has led to a positive shift in market sentiment among traders. As of press time, ETH price is trading 3.15% up at $2,634, and a breakout above $2,700 would be crucial to stage the next leg of rally for the altcoin.

On-chain metrics highlight strength for the upside momentum to continue. Data shows that Ethereum exchange reserves have depleted very fast with more than 300,000 ETH leaving Binance over the past month.

— CryptoGoos (@crypto_goos) May 16, 2025

Popular crypto analyst Michael van De Poppe stated that we could possibly see some volatility ahead. According to van de Poppe, Ethereum has experienced a significant upward move, with volatility spiking dramatically. He suggests that this could lead to a period of consolidation before the next breakout. “Sub $2,400 is a buy opportunity before the next breakout,” he noted.

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) May 16, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.