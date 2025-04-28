Key Notes

WLFI had a meeting with Changpeng Zhao, the former Binance CEO.

The discussion focused on global adoption of cryptocurrency and setting new standards.

Zhao disclosed that traditional media may spin negative stories from the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a Trump-backed crypto project, has disclosed that it was in talks with the former CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ). WLFI is a cryptocurrency project linked to the US President Donald Trump and his family, which promises to change the financial system by divesting power into the hands of the masses.

The WLFI project took to their official X page to announce that its leaders, Zach Witkoff, Zak Folkman, and Chase Hero, met with Zhao to speak about ways to improve the crypto expansion rate globally. The meeting was held in Abu Dhabi, and the topics discussed included “setting new standards, and taking crypto to the next level”.

WLFI’s founders @ZachWitkoff @zakfolkman @WatcherChase met with @cz_binance, the founder of Binance, to talk about growing global adoption, setting new standards, and pushing crypto to the next level. This is just the beginning.https://t.co/I7r5w4JWQq — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) April 27, 2025

This came after Zhao took to his X page to announce that traditional media may view this meeting in a poor light and try to spin negative stories, but that would not deter them from continuously building the crypto space.

Both parties are yet to release additional information on how they intend to prompt global adoption of cryptocurrency or set new standards, as of the time of reporting.

WLFI’s Previous Engagements

Recently, the Trump-backed project partnered with DWF Labs, a Web3 investor and market maker.

DWF Labs, a high-frequency cryptocurrency trading platform, purchased the WLFI tokens in a bid to participate in the governance process and in-house projects on the WLFI ecosystem. Through this partnership, DWF will provide liquidity to WLFI’s USD1 stablecoin and help advocate for the advantages of the decentralized financial ecosystem.

