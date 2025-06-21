Trump Aide’s Nakamoto Holdings Raises $51 Million for Bitcoin Treasury

Key Notes

Nakamoto Holdings, a Bitcoin holding company founded by David Bailey, the crypto adviser to US President Donald Trump, has secured an additional $51.5 million in fresh capital via private placement, in order to expand its Bitcoin Treasury strategy.

Bailey noted that the firm managed to raise the new funds in less than 72 hours, showing that there’s a rising investor appetite for Nakamoto Holdings’ Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Speaking on the development, Bailey said:

“Investor demand for Nakamoto is incredibly strong. This additional financing was raised in under 72 hours, adding the option for more working capital in addition to acquiring bitcoin. We continue to execute our strategy to raise as much capital as possible to acquire as much bitcoin as possible.”

The David Bailey firm is executing these plans in partnership with KindlyMD. The financing, set at $5.00 per share, raises KindlyMD’s total funding to approximately $563 million, or $763 million when including convertible notes.

Nakamoto Holdings Plans to Expand Its Bitcoin Treasury

Nakamoto Holdings is adopting a strategic approach similar to other corporations, leveraging Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Launched earlier this year, the company has prioritized building a robust Bitcoin treasury, despite mixed market sentiment.

Proceeds from its latest funding round will primarily be allocated to Bitcoin acquisitions, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. The PIPE (private investment in public equity) financing will close in conjunction with the anticipated merger with KindlyMD, which currently trades under the ticker “NAKA” on Nasdaq.

In a significant step forward, KindlyMD shareholders approved the merger with Nakamoto Holdings last month. Both entities intend to file necessary information statements with the SEC, targeting Q3 2025 for the merger’s completion.

The merger was first announced on May 12, with plans to utilize equity, debt, and other financial instruments to develop Bitcoin-native businesses. The combined entity also aims to strengthen its treasury through aggressive accumulation of Bitcoin.

Amid the global macro uncertainty and unfolding geopolitical situation, more and more global firms have started expanding their Bitcoin Treasuries. Furthermore, amid growing clarity in crypto regulations, institutions are feeling confident of having Bitcoin as a reserve asset similar to Gold.

According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET, at least 27 organizations have added Bitcoin to their treasuries over the past month, highlighting sustained interest in BTC among public companies.

