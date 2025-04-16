TRUMP Faces Heavy Sell-Off as the President Mulls Debuting a Crypto Game

Key Notes

Two TRUMP whales have sold $4.94 million worth of the meme coin ahead of token unlock.

Developers removed $4.6M USDC liquidity before the $320 million unlock on April 18th.

Donald Trump is reportedly planning his next crypto venture, a Monopoly style game.

The Official Trump (TRUMP) meme token is experiencing significant volatility, marked by a heavy sell-off from whales and concerns over an upcoming token unlock. In the past week, the cryptocurrency jumped 6% but is down 30% in the last 30 days.

This uncertain price movement comes amidst reports that the US President Donald Trump is planning a new crypto venture: a Monopoly-themed game.

Whale Sell-Off Precedes Major Token Unlock

Despite a slight rebound to $8, up 1.5% in the last 24 hours, the TRUMP token has faced substantial selling pressure.

As per The Data Nerd on X, two wallets moved a combined $4.94 million worth of TRUMP with “9THhLQ” swapping $2.48 million for 316,620 TRUMP and “6obqJi” swapped $2.46 million for 313,720 TRUMP.

This sell-off occurs just before a major token unlock event scheduled for April 18th, where 40 million tokens, valued at over $320 million, will be released to the project’s team. The unlock will increase the circulating supply by approximately 20%, raising concerns about a potential crash.

Trump’s Crypto Game Venture

According to a report from Fortune, citing two sources familiar with the matter, President Trump is planning a crypto game with a “Monopoly-like feel.”

Sources revealed that the game will resemble Monopoly Go!, where players earn in-game cash by building structures on a digital Monopoly board. Bill Zanker, a long-time associate of Trump, is reportedly behind the project.

A spokesperson for Hasbro, the company behind Monopoly, has stated that they have not licensed their intellectual property to any Trump-affiliated organization for a crypto venture.

Developer Liquidity Removal Sparks Fraud Concerns

Adding to the turmoil, blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported that the TRUMP development team removed 4.6 million USDC from the liquidity pool, bridged it to Ethereum, and deposited it into Coinbase Prime.

The transaction was flagged as highly suspicious by crypto watchdog MASTR, who called it “straight-up fraud in motion.”

More crime around $TRUMP : Right before a portion of the 80% $Trump supply unlocks, dev wallet yanked $4.6M $USDC from the pool, bridged it to #Ethereum, and dumped it into #CoinbasePrime. This isn't just shady – it's a straight -up fraud in motion. Stay the hell away from… pic.twitter.com/mdOYJKtFzr — MASTR Team (@MastrXYZ) April 16, 2025

Removal of USDC could make it more difficult to buy or sell TRUMP without causing substantial price fluctuations. Moreover, this also signals a lack of confidence in the project’s future from the developers’ side.

TRUMP Price Analysis

Based on the 4-hour TRUMP chart below, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is currently around 44.50, indicating a neutral momentum. This suggests that the token is neither overbought nor oversold.

The chart also shows Fibonacci retracement levels, which are used to identify potential support and resistance levels. Key levels include:

0.236 Fib level at $8.79

0.382 Fib level at $8.22

0.618 Fib level at $7.71

1.618 Fib level at $6.12

The current price is hovering around the 0.382 Fib level ($8.22). If the selling pressure continues, the next support level to watch is the 0.618 Fib level ($7.71).

However, on the upside, the 0.236 Fib level ($8.79) acts as the immediate resistance. If the token breaks above this level, it could target higher levels.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.