TRUMP Token Tanks 13% Ahead of Unlocking, Analyst Sees $8

Key Notes

TRUMP lost the $10 price support and could crash to $8, claims Ali Martinez.

A crash to $5 would be likely if TRUMP meme token fails to rebound from $8.

On April 17th, a massive 40 million TRUMP tokens will be released into the market.

The Official Trump TRUMP $9.36 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $1.87 B Vol. 24h: $415.25 M meme token, launched with the backing of Donald Trump before his 47th US presidency, has faced a dramatic downturn, plummeting more than 13% in the past 24 hours.

At press time, TRUMP traded at $8.94, sharply down from its daily high of $10.63. The token’s staggering 118.63% increase in trading volume, now at $891.21 million, signals that sellers have taken control of the market.

Drop to $8 Price Tag

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez had warned earlier that if TRUMP failed to hold the $10 mark, a swift decline to $8 was likely.

If $TRUMP loses the $10 support level, it could quickly drop to $8! pic.twitter.com/DqChTMYPhe — Ali (@ali_charts) April 3, 2025

As predicted, the token is testing the critical $8 support zone, with further losses looming if it breaks below this level. The 20-day EMA, currently sitting at $10.78, presents strong resistance to any recovery attempts.

If TRUMP loses the $8 support, the next downside targets could be the $7 and $5 levels, with $5 representing a psychological support level that could lead to some short-term buying pressure.

TRUMP Price Analysis

The TRUMP token has remained in the spotlight since its January debut, largely due to its official backing by the Trump family.

The Trump family and their associated partners have raked in nearly $100 million in trading fees from TRUMP transactions, as investors speculate manipulation behind the price drop in the past day.

The daily chart below shows that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the meme coin reads a value of 31.93 which means that the bears are in control of the cryptocurrency’s price trajectory.

On the other hand, TRUMP’s price action has broken below the lower Bollinger Band (BB) which stood at $9.15. If bulls fail to take over here, lower prices could be likely.

April 17: A Make-or-Break Moment for TRUMP

A crucial event on April 17, 2025, could heavily impact TRUMP’s price trajectory–the first major token unlock under its vesting schedule.

Data from Messari suggests that 40 million TRUMP tokens, worth approximately $351 million, will be released, representing 20% of the current circulating supply. Historically, large token unlocks have exerted downward pressure on asset prices.

🚨News: The first major token unlock for $TRUMP, the memecoin launched by U.S. President Trump, is scheduled for April 17. A total of 40 million tokens—worth $413 million and representing 20% of the circulating supply—will be released. pic.twitter.com/vp5Rf9qcM8 — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) April 1, 2025

Many analysts foresee a steep decline for TRUMP in the coming weeks. Trader Kaizen announced plans to short TRUMP ahead of the unlock, predicting a potential collapse to zero.

Nice $TRUMP unlock soon. Will short this to zero before the unlock. $409M unlock lol. pic.twitter.com/FQKcwQrnWZ — Kaizen (@KAIZ3NS) March 31, 2025

Investors share concerns that early investors or the Trump-affiliated entities holding the unlocked tokens may opt to cash out, especially given the recent 22% price drop in the past week.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.