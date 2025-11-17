Trump Organization, Dar Global Announce First Tokenized Hotel Development in the Maldives

Key Notes

The resort marks the first time real-world asset tokenization applies to a hotel's construction phase rather than completion.

Located 25 minutes from Malé, the property will offer beach and overwater villas targeting high-end international travelers.

Dar Global's Saudi-backed partnership with Trump extends blockchain technology into Gulf luxury real estate financing.

Dar Global and The Trump Organization have announced the development of the Trump International Hotel Maldives and the launch of what they describe as the world’s first tokenized hotel development project.

This partnership will see tokenization and real-world assets (RWA) applied not to a finished hotel, but to the development phase itself, opening up new models for real estate project investment.

New Innovations Combine Blockchain and Luxury Real Estate Funding

Dar Global, a London-listed luxury real estate developer, and The Trump Organization revealed plans for the Trump International Hotel Maldives, marking the entry of the Trump brand into the Maldives.

Alongside the resort launch, both firms announced that this initiative will be the world’s first hotel development project to be tokenized at the development phase, not after completion; this use case of tokenization is very popular currently. This new model allows investors to buy into the project from inception through tokenized assets, introducing a new route for participation in premium hospitality developments.

The new Trump International Hotel Maldives, located 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé, is scheduled to open by the end of 2028. The resort will feature approximately 80 ultra-luxury beach and overwater villas designed to cater to international travelers, according to the announcement.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said the initiative will “redefine luxury in the region” and establish an investment benchmark for real estate tokenization. Also Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, emphasized the company’s focus on “pioneering new investment structures,” noting that tokenizing the development phase is a global first that blends “luxury, innovation, and technology” for a transformational investment approach.

Dar Global: Key Partner of Trump Organization With Middle East Ties

Dar Global is the international arm of Dar Al Arkan, a prominent Saudi real estate conglomerate with extensive ties to government-backed mega-developments in the Gulf. Based in London and publicly listed, Dar Global specializes in high-end international real estate and is positioned as a key partner for the Trump Organization’s overseas growth.

The company’s relationship with Trump has led to joint ventures in several countries, leveraging Dar Global’s close ties with Saudi authorities and its participation in high-profile government projects. According to recent reports, Dar Global’s licensing arrangements have generated substantial revenue for the Trump Organization from partnerships across the Gulf region.

The latest venture not only expands the Trump portfolio into the Maldives but also puts both firms at the forefront of applying blockchain technology for hotel development funding. Also, this movement follows the Trump organization’s new investment activities, including its cryptocurrency venture, which reported $802 million in revenue in 2025.

The partnership reflects ongoing alignment between the Trump family’s business interests and prominent players in the Gulf real estate sector, supported by a growing trend toward investment innovation and the integration of digital assets into luxury property markets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.