Key Notes

Fight Fight Fight is reportedly in discussions to purchase Republic.com’s US operations.

This would give Republic users access to using Official Trump for transactions.

TRUMP price is currently trading at $8.28, with a 7.06% rally within the last 24 hours.

TRUMP price is in the spotlight as Fight Fight Fight LLC., the company behind the President Donald Trump-linked meme coin, is allegedly making plans to buy out Republic.com’s US operations. Though it is yet to be approved, this deal could be the primary trigger that gives Republic users access to using Official Trump TRUMP $8.16 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $1.61 B Vol. 24h: $2.06 B meme coin for transactions.

Fight Fight Fight Seeks Revival from 90% Dip

According to a Bloomberg report from Oct. 29, Fight Fight Fight is having discussions with key figures in a bid to acquire the US operations of investment platform Republic.com. This comes after the TRUMP token saw a notable 90% fall from its peak. It is likely seeking a revival with the acquisition of Republic.com.

Contextually, buying the US arm of this investment platform could boost TRUMP adoption as Republic users will now begin to transact with the memecoin. It is worth noting that CIC Digital, an affiliate of The Trump Organization, collectively owns 80% of the meme coin with Fight Fight Fight.

Some entities that are familiar with the matter but choose to remain anonymous noted that the potential acquisition will also be instrumental in giving crypto startups a new avenue to raise capital. They have also confirmed that the discussions, though private, involve multiple potential partners.

Republic Makes a Move in RWA Tokenization, TRUMP Price Spike

Before now, Republic had a stellar reputation as it is known for facilitating several fundraising campaigns. This service is open to both retail and accredited investors, and the investment company has supported up to 3,000 such campaigns. As a firm, Republic.com is backed by Galaxy Digital and the venture arm of Binance.

More recently, the company took a major step towards adopting blockchain-based tokenization of Real-world Assets (RWAs). In September, Republic hinted at plans to tokenize Animoca Brands’ equity, giving investors an avenue to gain exposure to the leading Web3 firm. This move was considered outstanding as it gives access within a regulatory-compliant environment.

Amid this move, TRUMP price has spiked by a significant percentage, suggesting renewed interest. CoinMarketCap data shows that the memecoin is currently trading at $8.28, corresponding with a 7.06% rally within the last 24 hours. The digital asset has recorded a 43.16% surge in price over the last 7 days and 11.36% over 30 days.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.