Republic, a global investment platform, is aiming for the tokenization of Animoca Brands' equity.

This will mark a milestone for Animoca Brands, which has not had its shares listed on any known public exchanges.

Solana’s high speed and low transaction fees have helped position it in the spotlight.

Global investment platform Republic has hinted at plans to tokenize Animoca Brands’ equity. This is an avenue through which investors all over the world can gain exposure to the leading Web3 firm. Moreover, this access will be granted within a compliant regulatory environment.

Animoca Brands to Utilize Republic’s Infrastructure

On Sept. 30, Republic announced that it is planning the tokenization of the equity of Animoca Brands, providing global investors with access to a compliant framework. Currently, Animoca Brands prides itself on owning a vast portfolio of more than 600 leading Web3 investments. It is known to leverage tokenization and blockchain to deliver digital property rights to investors.

However, Animoca Brands shares are not listed on any known public exchanges at the moment. For this reason, traditional access to the company’s equity can only be achieved through Over-the-Counter (OTC) secondary markets.

Now, it gets to leverage Republic’s full-stack infrastructure, while offering secondary trading for existing Animoca Brands shareholders.

This is in addition to the opportunity for access to Animoca Brands equity. The trade of these tokens will be facilitated on Republic’s global marketplace.

According to the plan, the tokens will be minted on the Solana blockchain and distributed to participating investors’ wallets. This comes from the recognition that the Solana network holds the power to lead the next evolution of internet capital markets.

Utilizing the Solana Blockchain for Project Launch

As the years go by, Solana has carved a niche for itself among the leading blockchains. Its high speed and low transaction fees have been the points of attraction for several projects.

In more recent weeks, the adoption and integration with the network have increased among both existing and upcoming projects. On Sept. 22, Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries announced plans to tokenize its common stock on the Solana.

As a result, shareholders can convert their traditional FORD shares into a tokenized format, which will then be held in a digital wallet on Solana.

