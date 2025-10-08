Key Notes

The Official Trump (TRUMP) meme coin has been struggling under $10 for quite some time, and is soon to get a $200 million treasury boost. According to the latest Bloomberg report, Fight Fight Fight LLC, the startup behind the TRUMP token, is planning a $200 million fundraising to build a crypto treasury firm, which will accumulate large quantities of TRUMP coin.

Startup Behind TRUMP Meme Coin Eyes $1 Billion Raise

Bill Zanker, a close ally of Trump, is spearheading efforts to raise between $200 million and $1 billion to support the TRUMP meme coin.

Sources familiar with the matter stated that the deal remains in development at this point and may not necessarily proceed. The Official Trump meme coin has been struggling and is trading 90% lower than its all-time high in January 2025. Another Trump family project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has also been under selling pressure recently.

Thus, the new digital asset treasury (DAT) firm under consideration by Zanker and his team, marks the latest move to stabilize and boost the token’s price. In May, Donald Trump attended a private dinner with top holders of the token. Ahead of the event, Fight Fight Fight LLC maintained a public leaderboard of leading holders and promoted the competition across social media.

Zanker planned for a Trump-branded digital asset wallet. However, these plans were reportedly delayed after a dispute with another Trump-linked venture, World Liberty Financial (WLF).

Will TRUMP Price Pick Up from Here?

The Official Trump (TRUMP) cryptocurrency token is displaying a significant technical setup on its daily chart. As shown in the image below, the meme coin will gain upside momentum following a breakout from the descending wedge pattern.

The 24-hour trading volume has surged by more than 100% to $517.09 million, representing healthy liquidity relative to the market cap. Moreover, the volume-to-market-cap ratio of 0.28 indicates active trading interest.

The supply of the Trump token remains largely restricted, with only about 35% currently unlocked, according to Messari. This portion gives the token a circulating market value of approximately $1.5 billion.

