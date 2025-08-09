Trump’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Could Be Among Top Ten

Key Notes

Analysts expect WLFI to be among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by the Token Generation Event (TGE) in September.

WLFI is built around USD1 stablecoin, which debuted with a $2 billion mint in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s MGX fund.

WLFI functions as the governance and DeFi backbone for USD1, with early funding rounds selling out quickly.

Donald Trump’s DeFi project World Liberty Financial is looking to build a $1.5 billion crypto treasury firm that will hold the native WLFI tokens. According to a Friday Bloomberg report, the deal’s structure is still being finalized, but leading technology and crypto investors have been approached, with talks reportedly advancing rapidly. Crypto market analysts predict that WLFI could be among the top ten crypto assets by the year-end.

How USD1 Stablecoin Could Push WLFI Into Top Ten Crypto Assets

Crypto analyst Virtual Bacon has suggested that World Liberty Financial (WLFI) could emerge as a top 10 cryptocurrency by the end of 2025. He described the project as more than a typical memecoin, calling it a Trump-backed DeFi initiative built around USD1 stablecoin. Earlier this week, the DeFi project introduced loyalty rewards for USD1 stablecoin holders.

USD1 is fully backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash, regulated under the recently passed GENIUS Stablecoin Bill, and designed for cross-chain applications. The stablecoin debuted with two billion worth of coins minted on the BNB Chain in a single transaction with Abu Dhabi’s MGX fund. This instantly made it the fifth-largest stablecoin in the market.

As the USD1 stablecoin looks forward to institutional adoption, crypto analyst Virtual Bacon stated that the US government’s need to find buyers for Treasuries could fuel rapid growth.

He added that USD1 provides institutions with a blockchain-based vehicle to purchase Treasuries and negotiate side deals. Furthermore, he believes that two or three more MGX-sized transactions could propel USD1 into the top three stablecoins. Potentially leading to a market capitalization of over $100 billion by late 2025.

The Crucial Role of WLFI Moving Ahead

WLFI serves as the governance and DeFi infrastructure for USD1. It enables holders to vote on proposals, stake tokens, and earn incentives tied to adoption. Virtual Bacon positioned WLFI as the “official Trump DeFi play” with tangible utility, in contrast to $TRUMP, which he described as a “fun” coin.

The analyst explained how WLFI sold out during the early funding rounds this year for a meager $0.015 and $0.05. Now, everyone’s waiting for the Token Generation Event (TGE), likely to happen in September or early October 2025.

In the pre-market on Whales Market, WLFI is trading at $0.23, implying a $23 billion valuation. The analyst believes that the demand could spiral up quickly, driving the price to $1.

6/x Right now, WLFI trades pre-market on Whales Market at $0.23 ($23B valuation). Pre-market trades are collateral-based IOUs, no tokens move until launch. If price doubles, sellers can return 2x your collateral instead of tokens, effectively capping you at around 2x before… — VirtualBacon (@VirtualBacon0x) August 9, 2025

