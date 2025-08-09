Spot Ethereum ETF Inflows Shoot to $461 Million

Key Notes

BlackRock Ethereum ETF has now approached closer to the milestone of $10 billion in inflows since inception.

ETH’s rally above $4,000 for the first time since December 2024 triggered $105 million in Ether short liquidations.

Analysts suggest Ethereum’s surge could pave the way for a broader altcoin rally.

Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs shot up to more than $460 million on Friday, August 8, as ETH price reclaimed the $4,000 level once again for the first time since December 2024. BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led the most inflows at $254.7 million.

BlackRock’s ETHA Dominates Ethereum ETF Inflows

As said, the BlackRock Ether ETF (ETHA) dominated the net inflows across all US Ethereum ETF issuers. During Friday’s trading session, ETHA purchased a total of 62,936 ETH, worth a staggering $254 million, with both inflows and trading volume surpassing the 20-day moving average. The ETF saw $1.7 billion in total trading volume during the session.

As per the data from Farside Investors, the net inflows into BlackRock’s ETHA since inception have reached closer to $10 billion. Following these strong inflows, the ETHA share price surged 5% on Friday, closing at $30.79. The share has gained a massive 47% over the past month, as the inflows jumped from $5 billion straight up to $10 billion. Apart from BlackRock, Fidelity’s FETH also contributed $132 million in inflows.

ETH Price Rally Triggers Short Liquidations

The recent ETH price rally past $4,000 yesterday led to major short liquidations. “It puts a smile on my face to see ETH shorts get smoked today. Stop betting against BTC and ETH – you will be run over,” noted Eric Trump.

On Friday, roughly $105 million worth of Ether (ETH) short positions were liquidated, accounting for about 53% of the total $199.61 million in short liquidations across the crypto market. The liquidations came as ETH crossed the $4,000 mark for the first time since December 2024. Speaking on the current development, popular analyst Michael van de Poppe writes:

“Wild move of $ETH. It has swept the high and it is a little too risky to be buying $ETH at these highs. It’s setting up for a big breakout towards ATHs, but I think it’s wiser to allocate funds within the $ETH ecosystem as it should yield a higher return”.

Crypto market analysts believe that Ethereum rally could set the stage for a broader altcoins season moving ahead. Apart from ETH other, altcoins have also shown strength with XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, gaining 5-10% yesterday.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.