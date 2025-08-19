TRX Price Holds $0.35 Support as Justin Sun’s Tron Network Announces Metamask Integration

Key Notes

Strategic MetaMask integration positions Tron for enhanced global accessibility and potential adoption growth across regions.

Trading volume surged 10% to $1.25 billion following the partnership announcement despite widespread market weakness.

Technical analysis suggests potential upside toward $0.37-$0.40 if current support levels hold above $0.34 moving average.

Tron Network confirmed a strategic partnership enabling TRX to integrate directly into MetaMask, the world’s leading self-custodial crypto wallet. This move significantly strengthens user accessibility and increases the likelihood of higher on-chain adoption.

“With TRON’s strong presence in Asia, this integration also helps us build bridges across regions and ecosystems, expanding access for MetaMask users around the world,” said Angel Gonzalez-Capizzi, Director of Business Development at MetaMask.

Despite heavy red across the broader market, TRX price maintained support around $0.35, limiting intraday losses to less than 1%.

The resilience stood out as Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted steep declines on Tuesday, reflecting a defensive stance from TRX holders.

Following the MetaMask integration announcement, CoinMarketCap data showed Tron trading volume jumped 10% from $1.08 billion to $1.25 billion within hours. The rising liquidity highlights growing investor appetite, even with major altcoins facing downside pressure.

Tron Price Forecast: Can TRX Break Beyond $0.36 Resistance?

Currently, Tron’s TRX $0.35 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $33.00 B Vol. 24h: $1.25 B price action leans toward consolidation, hovering around $0.35 after repeated rejections near $0.364 resistance.

Technical indicators signal cautious optimism as TRX trades above its 20-day moving average at $0.34, while the RSI at 60.7 stays in bullish-neutral territory, showing an uptick in market momentum without tipping into overbought conditions.

In summary, Tron’s short-term price outlook is now linked to investor response to the MetaMask integration.

If bullish pressure persists, Tron’s next upside price target is $0.37, where breaking the upper Bollinger Band could confirm renewed momentum. Moreover, if MetaMask integration boosts TRX adoption as hinted by Tron’s announcement, the resulting increase in trading volumes could potentially unlock a run toward $0.40 in the coming weeks.

Conversely, failure to hold above $0.34 support could drag TRX lower. The first downside checkpoint lies at $0.32, near the mid-Bollinger level, possibly testing $0.31 if market sentiment deteriorates.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.