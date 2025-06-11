Key Notes

UNI touched a high of $8.63 before settling at $8.25 at press time.

24-hour trading volume jumped 120% to $1.17 billion.

U.S.regulatory optimism is fueling renewed investor interest in DeFi.

Uniswap UNI $8.39 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $5.04 B Vol. 24h: $955.17 M gained more than 15% on June 11, touching a high of $8.63 before slightly dropping to $8.25 at the time of writing.

The DeFi token has now climbed nearly 80% from its April lows, fueled by recent regulatory optimism around decentralized finance in the U.S.

The coin’s market capitalization has now crossed $5.2 billion, pushing it ahead of Aave AAVE $318.2 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $4.83 B Vol. 24h: $769.54 M and Pi PI $0.64 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $4.75 B Vol. 24h: $67.92 M to secure the 28th spot among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies. UNI has also seen a 120% increase in its 24-hour trading volume, currently sitting at $1.17 billion.

At the same time, open interest in the derivatives market spiked by 54%, hitting an all-time high of $713 million. This suggests that traders are increasingly positioning for more upside.

Notably, while speaking at the Crypto Task Force Roundtable on June 10, SEC Chair Paul Atkins acknowledged the harmful impact of restrictive regulatory frameworks on DeFi innovation. His remarks signaled a potential shift in the U.S. stance.

This has likely encouraged large investors to increase exposure to popular DeFi cryptocurrencies like UNI.

UNI Price Outlook

UNI recently broke out past the critical $7.50 resistance level. In the past week, the price gained over 21%, adding nearly $1 billion to its market cap.

On the daily UNI price chart, the Bollinger Bands show a sharp expansion with price breaking out beyond the upper band, usually a bullish sign. The midband (20-day SMA) around $6.54 is acting as a reliable support level.

The RSI stands at 67.4, just below the overbought threshold. This suggests that while bullish momentum is high, a short-term correction could occur soon. If UNI fails to hold $7.50, it could lead to a pullback to $6.60.

Meanwhile, the MACD indicator remains in bullish territory with the MACD line above the signal line. The widening gap between the MACD line and the signal line confirms the trend strength. If UNI holds above the $7.50–$8.00 support range, the next resistance lies at $9.50.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez recently echoed this bullish view, saying UNI could reach $10 in the near-term.

#Uniswap $UNI is breaking out with momentum and now has its sights set on $10! pic.twitter.com/PClvcLBe3a — Ali (@ali_charts) June 11, 2025

Subbd: Revolutionizing Content Subscriptions With AI

While UNI continues its upward rally, Subbd, a next-generation Web3 project, is attracting considerable investor interest. The project aims to transform the $85 billion content economy by offering an AI-powered, tokenized platform for creators and their audiences.

Subbd provides creators with automation tools through its Web3 integration to simplify content delivery, while fans gain exclusive, interactive access. It has quickly emerged as one of the best meme coins to buy.

$SUBBD Tokenomics and Presale

The project’s native token, SUBBD, is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that powers the platform by providing premium content, staking rewards, and AI-driven utilities.

SUBBD holders can stake tokens to unlock benefits such as behind-the-scenes content, private livestreams, and premium drops. The platform has successfully raised $647K and the token’s price is set to increase in just a few hours.

Presale Snapshot:

Current Price: $0.055625

$0.055625 Amount Raised: $647,363

$647,363 Ticker: SUBBD

SUBBD Blockchain: Ethereum

With only a few hours remaining before the next price increase, Subbd is a project worth monitoring, particularly for those interested in AI-led innovations.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.