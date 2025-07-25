Key Notes

Vietnam is building the foundation of its digital future with the launch of a national blockchain platform, with the aim of safely managing identities, records, and government services across the country.

On July 25, Vietnam revealed plans for a government-backed blockchain network designed to verify digital records and transactions across multiple industries. The country’s National Data Association (NDA) created the blockchain platform, NDAChain, while the Ministry of Public Security’s Data Innovation and Exploitation Center will oversee its operation.

NDAChain is being set up as the core system to help verify data for both government and businesses. Officials say it will fix problems with older, centralized systems such as being easy to hack, hard to scale, and difficult to connect with global platforms. The government believes that the platform’s built-in features such as tamper-proof records and clear data tracking will make it a powerful tool for protecting sensitive information and making sure it can be trusted across different systems and sectors.

The NDAChain

NDAChain is a national blockchain network, built as a secure and scalable foundation for digital services across both government and private sectors. At its core, it is a permissioned Layer 1 blockchain, meaning only approved participants can operate it. In this case, there is a group of 49 validator nodes. These nodes are managed by a mix of public agencies and major corporations, including the National Data Center, Ministry of Public Security, SunGroup, Zalo, Masan, MISA, Sovico, and VNVC.

Each node plays a key role in maintaining the system. They store a shared digital ledger to track all activity, use smart contracts to automate tasks and processes, and connect directly to Vietnam’s national ID system (VNeID) to verify identities in a trusted way.

The platform is powered by a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus model. This means only trusted entities can validate transactions. It is further secured using Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), which protect sensitive data while still confirming its accuracy. NDAChain is also built for performance. It can handle up to 3,600 transactions per second, offering both speed and reliability as digital services in Vietnam continue to grow.

The Head of Technology at the National Data Association, Mr. Nguyen Huy disclosed, “Vietnam has chosen a hybrid data architecture that blends centralized and decentralized components. NDAChain acts as a protective layer for the nation’s live data, critical to our digital society and economy.”

The announcement follows comments from Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi, who shared that the Ministry of Finance plans to introduce a proposal to test-run a government-backed digital asset and crypto trading platform.

Digital Identity and Product Tracking

NDAChain is also designed to help people and businesses stay safe and build trust online. One key use is NDA DID, a digital identity tool that allows users to quickly confirm who they are dealing with when signing contracts, using services, or making transactions. Through the NDAKey app, people can verify someone’s identity in seconds, reducing the risk of scams and fake accounts.

NDAChain also supports NDATrace, Vietnam’s national platform for tracking products. Each item is assigned a unique digital ID that meets international standards, making it easier to prove where a product came from. This helps local businesses join global supply chains and gives customers confidence in what they are buying.

