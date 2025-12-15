Visa Launches Stablecoin Advisory Practice for Banks and Fintechs

Key Notes

The Visa Stablecoin Advisory Practice is designed to provide guidance on stablecoin technology, operations, and use cases such as cross-border payments.

It will serve dozens of clients, including Navy Federal Credit Union, VyStar Credit Union, and Pathward.

It expects demand for the service to grow significantly, with plans to scale the advisory practice to hundreds of clients.

Payments giant Visa is doubling down on its efforts on stablecoins by launching a new Stablecoins Advisory Practice.

As part of this service, Visa will help fintech, banks and other businesses in their implementation of stablecoins.

Visa Goes for the Ultimate Stablecoins Push

Over the past few months, payments giant Visa has been actively working to bring its stablecoin services into the market.

In November 2025, the company launched a fiat-to-stablecoin pilot program while allowing businesses to make fiat payments to individual stablecoin wallets.

The launch of the Stablecoins Advisory Practice is a step forward in pushing its services in the market.

With the Trump administration passing the GENIUS Act earlier this year, in July 2025, businesses have shown growing interest in issuing their own stablecoins.

On the other hand, companies like YouTube are allowing their platform creators to accept payments in regulated stablecoins like PayPal’s PYUSD.

Speaking about the recent development, Carl Rutstein, Global Head of Visa Consulting and Analytics, told Fortune:

“Helping our clients grow is frankly the reason we exist in stablecoin. What Visa is doing in this space is just one more area where our clients have a need.”

Visa executive Rutstein said the company’s stablecoin advisory practice currently serves dozens of clients. It includes big names like VyStar Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union, and financial firm Pathward.

He noted that the advisory unit supports businesses with stablecoin strategy, technology, operations, and implementation. Matt Freeman, senior vice president of Navy Federal Credit Union, said:

“Stablecoins may represent an opportunity to enhance speed and lower cost in payments. So with the support of Visa, we are evaluating how this technology could fit into our broader strategy to deliver meaningful value to our 15 million members worldwide.”

According to Rutstein, client use cases for stablecoins include cross-border payments along with business-to-business transactions.

He added that following engagement with Visa’s advisory team, some companies move forward with stablecoin adoption.

Visa expects the stablecoin advisory practice to expand to hundreds of clients over time.

Making Key Partnerships for Stablecoin Settlements

On November 27, Visa entered into a partnership with crypto fintech firm Aquanow to expand stablecoin-based settlement capabilities across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMA).

Under the agreement, Visa’s global payments network will be connected to Aquanow’s digital asset infrastructure. This will enable users and acquirers to settle transactions using stablecoins such as USDC.

The payments firm said the integration is designed to reduce costs and improve settlement speeds for financial institutions.

