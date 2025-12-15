Crypto Inflows Hit $864M: BTC, XRP Dominate

Key Notes

Crypto investment products recorded $864 million in weekly inflows.

This was the third straight week of inflows for the crypto space.

Bitcoin led demand, with up to $522 million in inflows.

Digital asset investment products recorded another week of net inflows. According to CoinShares data, crypto ETPs attracted a total of $864 million in inflows over the past week, the third consecutive week of positive flows.

Total assets under management rose to around $180 billion, although this figure remains well below the previous all-time high of $264 billion, noted CoinShares in its digital asset fund flows report.

While the US Federal Reserve announced another interest rate cut, price action across major cryptocurrencies remained mixed. CoinShares added:

“Despite the recent interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, price performance has been subdued, with trading days following the cut showing mixed sentiment and uneven flows.”

BTC, XRP Lead Weekly Demand; US Leads Regional Flows

Bitcoin BTC $87 090 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.74 T Vol. 24h: $41.73 B once again captured the largest share of inflows. Last week, BTC-linked products attracted between $352 million and $522 million, depending on regional reporting.

At the same time, short-Bitcoin products recorded $1.8 million in outflows, a signal that investors aren’t betting against the asset.

XRP XRP $1.92 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $116.37 B Vol. 24h: $2.59 B followed BTC with roughly $245 million in weekly inflows. This strong demand placed XRP among the top-performing assets in terms of fund interest. Chainlink LINK $12.76 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $8.89 B Vol. 24h: $575.96 M also stood out, with $52.8 million in inflows.

Ethereum ETH $3 011 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $363.50 B Vol. 24h: $25.97 B saw $338 million in inflows, bringing the year-to-date total to $13.3 billion, up 148% compared to the same period last year.

On the other hand, US-based products recorded between $483 million and $796 million in weekly inflows. Germany followed with inflows ranging from $68 million to nearly $97 million, while Canada added between $26 million and $81 million.

Together, the US, Germany, and Canada now represent nearly 99% of total year-to-date inflows. However, this also indicates how concentrated institutional crypto demand is, limited to a few regions around the globe.

Consistent ETP Demand

CoinShares data shows mixed weekly flows across blockchain ETPs with funds such as VanEck Digital Transformation and VanEck Crypto and Blockchain recording notable inflows of $45.8 million and $20.5 million, respectively.

On the provider side, iShares led weekly inflows with more than $350 million, followed by strong contributions from Fidelity ($84 million), ProShares ($77.36 million), and Volatility Shares ($162 million).

Grayscale, meanwhile, continued to record outflows on both weekly ($12 million) and month-to-date measures ($20 million). However, the firm still holds a large share of total assets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.