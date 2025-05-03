Vitalik Buterin’s Simplifying the L1 Call: Will Ethereum (ETH) Soar Past $8k by Q4?

Key Notes

Buterin proposes a standardized Ethereum architecture for better efficiency and resilience.

ETH currently trades at $1,828, showing little movement over the past 24 hours.

A rare RSI pattern on the monthly chart suggests ETH could surge to $8,000 by late 2025.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is urging a rethink of the network’s increasingly complex architecture. In a recent blog post, he argued that Ethereum should move toward a more minimal base protocol over the next five years similar to Bitcoin’s simplicity-first ethos.

Vitalik critiques Ethereum’s sophisticated features that, in hindsight, offer limited practical value. He points to recent advancements like proof-of-stake and zk-SNARKs as useful but contributors to a bloated system.

Buterin proposed a “3-slot finality” model, which would simplify consensus by removing components like sync committees and epoch structures. He also called for standardization across the protocol to reduce toolchain complexity and increase accessibility.

This call for simplification comes soon after Ethereum Foundation’s recent structural overhaul. On April 28, the foundation appointed Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz K. Stańczak as co-executive directors, separating operational leadership from long-term vision strategy.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $1,828, with no loss or gain in the past day. Popular crypto analyst Cas Abbe highlighted that ETH’s monthly RSI has just retested a rare, multi-cycle support level.

$ETH TO $8,000 BY Q4 2025?$ETH monthly RSI has retested its multi-cycle support level.



Before 2025, ETH RSI has only retested this level thrice.



Each time it has happened, $ETH has pumped over 340%.



If that happens again, $ETH will trade above $8K by Q4 2025. pic.twitter.com/wLjx76LW3U — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) May 2, 2025

Historically, this has resulted in explosive moves each prior retest led to a 340%+ surge. “If history repeats, ETH could breach $8,000 by Q4 2025,” Abbe explained on X.

ETH Price Analysis: Quiet Accumulation Phase

On the daily ETH price chart, the RSI is currently hovering in neutral territory, suggesting the token is neither overbought nor oversold. If the indicator moves further upwards, it may indicate bullish momentum is building.

Bollinger Bands are tightening with price approaching the upper band, indicating potential for an upcoming breakout. A daily close above the upper band near $1,900 could trigger a short-term rally. Traders could expect resistance at $1,950 and $2,100.

However, if ETH fails to hold the middle band (20-day SMA), a drop below the lower band around $1,720 could happen.

As ETH trades 62% below its all-time high of $4,891, analysts on X are suggesting investors to buy the dip amid bullish predictions. CryptoGoos described ETH as “historically undervalued,” with on-chain metrics pointing to long-term accumulation.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.