Whale Buys $1.37M Fartcoin Despite Sell Signal, What’s Ahead?

Key Notes

FARTCOIN's price dropped 6.5%, wiping over $130 million in market cap.

Analyst Ali Martinez warns of a correction, with downside targets of $0.98 or $0.68.

Despite this, a crypto whale has purchased 1.14 million FARTCOIN tokens.

Fartcoin FARTCOIN $1.20 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $1.20 B Vol. 24h: $236.92 M is currently trading around $1.19, down by 6.5% in the past 24 hours. The recent downturn has wiped off more than $130 million from its market capitalization, marking a pullback after last week’s rally to a local high of $1.40.

As the 64th largest cryptocurrency sees a cool-off, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez warns that FARTCOIN could be entering a corrective phase. According to him, the TD Sequential indicator on the weekly chart has flashed a sell signal for FARTCOIN.

#Fartcoin could witness a corrective phase toward $0.98 or even $0.68 as the TD Sequential indicator presents a sell signal on the weekly chart! pic.twitter.com/trmbAjrmrC — Ali (@ali_charts) May 19, 2025

He suggested a potential downside target of $0.98 or even $0.68 if the trend intensifies.

However, despite the bearish signal, a whale has scooped up 1.14 million FARTCOIN tokens, worth around $1.37 million. According to the onchain data by LookonChain, the whale is engaging in a Solana-based meme coin buying spree.

A whale spent $5.86M to bet on Solana #memecoins—and is now up $658K. He spent:

$1.49M to buy 1.48M $WIF($1.4M);

$1.47M to buy 1.14M $Fartcoin($1.37M);

$1.05M to buy 2.92M $POPCAT($1.26M);

$946K to buy 381M $MEW($1.21M);

$898K to buy 67.44B $BONK($1.28M).… pic.twitter.com/UQq4XVJkqw — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 19, 2025

Interestingly, the investor is already sitting on $658K in profit from a $5.86 million total investment. This move comes as several crypto analysts, including BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, are suggesting that an altcoin rally may arrive soon.

FARTCOIN Price Outlook

On the 4-hour chart, FARTCOIN has formed a descending triangle pattern since May 11, with lower highs pressing down against the $1.19 support zone. This bearish formation signals downside pressure, with a breakdown potentially targeting $0.98 forecasted by Martinez.

The RSI is currently at 44 with a downward gradient, suggesting weakening momentum with no sign of reversal yet. If the cryptocurrency breaks below the current price, traders should watch $1.07 and $0.98 as the next key support levels.

The Bollinger Bands are starting to expand as the price approaches the lower band, signaling continuation of the downtrend. However, any bounce above the mid-Bollinger band (20-day SMA) around $1.24 could invalidate the bearish structure.

MACD has crossed below the signal line with a bearish histogram, reinforcing the negative sentiment. Traders will need to monitor the $1.19 support level closely as any decisive move from here may decide the next price target.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.