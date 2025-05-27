Whale Buys $5M in AAVE, Price to Explode to $400?

Key Notes

AAVE is trading at $277 with a 3% daily gain, attracting renewed investor attention.

Whale wallet 0x372c added $4.96 million AAVE today, now holding $69.8 million AAVE in total.

Analysts highlight $280 as a critical resistance, with the next major barrier at $400.

DeFi protocol Aave’s native token, AAVE AAVE $174.6 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $270.65 M , is currently trading at around $277 after posting a 3% daily gain. The rally began earlier this month following a steep drop to $125. In the past 30 days, AAVE gained 63%, adding more than $1.6 billion to its market capitalization.

This recovery has sparked investor interest, especially among whales. As per LookonChain, popular Ethereum whale wallet 0x372c bought another 18,627 AAVE earlier today, worth around $4.96 million.

Whale 0x372c bought another 18,627 $AAVE($4.96M) 3 hours ago. This whale has bought a total of 118,768 $AAVE($29.14M) since May 1 and currently holds 261,064 $AAVE($69.8M).https://t.co/L9E9YRsbEs pic.twitter.com/25abmupOAW — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 27, 2025

Recently, this whale has been continuously accumulating the 30th largest cryptocurrency. Since May 1, it has purchased 118,768 AAVE, worth around $29.14 million. The wallet currently holds 261,064 AAVE, valued at $69.8 million.

Popular crypto analyst Ted shared the wallet’s moves on X, writing, “DeFi summer coming. When real capital moves, it moves on ETH.”

Ethereum whale bought $69,800,000 $AAVE. DeFi summer coming. When real capital moves, it moves on $ETH. pic.twitter.com/p2hqICDF4s — Ted (@TedPillows) May 27, 2025

AAVE Price Outlook

AAVE is currently testing the key resistance zone of $240–$280. Crypto analyst CW explains that once this level is decisively broken, the next major sell wall doesn’t appear until the $400 mark.

$AAVE is breaking through the sell wall. If it breaks through the current sell wall, there will be no other sell walls until the $400. pic.twitter.com/NIfhE6cAkZ — CW (@CW8900) May 27, 2025

This free gap above $280 could trigger another leg up if volume and momentum sustain.

On the daily AAVE price chart, the RSI is entering overbought territory, indicating potential for short-term consolidation or a pullback. However, strong RSI levels during uptrends can also reflect intense buying momentum.

The Bollinger Bands have widened significantly, and price action is hugging the upper band. This suggests a continuation of bullish pressure but also leads to high-volatility. If AAVE sustains above the mid band (20-day SMA) around $240, it could set a price target of $400 in the near-term.

Meanwhile, the Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) line is trending upwards, indicating consistent buying interest and capital inflow.

Last week, research platform CryptoBullet noted that AAVE might be setting its sights on a new all-time high. At the time of writing, the token still remains 63% down from its peak of $666.86, reached back in 2021.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🔥 Subbd Presale Gains Momentum

As AAVE continues to attract investor attention, Subbd is also emerging as a popular platform. Subbd aims to revolutionize the $85 billion content economy by providing an AI-powered, tokenized platform for creators and their audiences.

Through its Web3 integration, Subbd offers creators automated tools to streamline content delivery, while fans gain exclusive, interactive access.

$SUBBD Tokenomics and Presale

SUBBD, Subbd’s native token, operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It powers the platform by providing access to premium content, staking rewards, and AI-driven utilities.

Holders can stake SUBBD tokens to unlock benefits such as behind-the-scenes content, private livestreams, and exclusive drops. The platform has successfully raised $528,601 so far in its presale.

Presale Snapshot

Current Price: $0.0555

$0.0555 Amount Raised: $528,601

$528,601 Ticker: SUBBD

SUBBD Blockchain: Ethereum

Within a few hours, Subbd team would increase the token’s presale price. Investors interested in AI-driven innovation within digital subscriptions could add the project in their watchlist.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.