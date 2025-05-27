Key Notes

Since going all-in on Bitcoin in May 2024, Metaplanet has accumulated over 7,800 BTC, driving its stock price up by 1,565% over the past year.

Its aggressive Bitcoin acquisition has made it one of the most traded stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

LeClair said that while some companies use Bitcoin for short-term equity gains, Metaplanet sees long-term potential in the asset class.

While speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategist Dylan LeClair stated that Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B is not a hedge for the company, and that they are all-in on the asset class. With the company’s aggressive Bitcoin buying spree, it now holds more than 7,800 BTC as part of its Treasury. As a result, the Metaplanet stock price has surged by a massive 224% over the past month.

Metaplanet’s Dylan LeClair Open Up on Bitcoin Bets

Dylan LeClair, the key Bitcoin strategist at Metaplanet, opened up the firm’s strategy and its long-term vision with BTC holdings. Now LeClair stated that the firm doesn’t see Bitcoin as a hedge, unlike others who are looking to just dip their toes with 1-2% exposure.

He added that Metaplanet sees Bitcoin as a unit of account for all economic calculations, and thus they decided to go all in last year in May 2024. The result is that the Metaplanet stock is up by a massive 1,565% over the past year, and is now among the most-traded stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

LeClair further stated that since companies are just hopping on the Bitcoin trend, for equity dilution, or having some quick upside in the stock price. However, he stated that Metaplanet is in this for the long term, believing entirely in the asset class.

Dylan LeClair also stated that ZOMBIE companies are hopping onto the Bitcoin Treasury Trend. He added that eventually, the best Bitcoin strategy companies will be the best businesses on the planet.

Metaplanet Stock Grab Investors’ Attention

Metaplanet stock price surged another 15%, ending a trading session on May 27 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange at 1116 JPY. Amid aggressive Bitcoin purchases this year in 2025, and over the past month, the company’s stock has become investors’ favourite.

Furthermore, it also turned out to be the most traded stock last week on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, along with clocking huge trading volumes on German and US stock indices.

Considering this massive run-up, investors should approach the stock with caution. On the other hand, Metaplanet is likely to pursue fresh Bitcoin purchases moving ahead to meet its 10,000 BTC in Treasury.

In the meantime, Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to flirt with $109,600 levels, facing resistance at all-time high. If BTC continues with the rally ahead, we can see more companies lining up to buy this asset class.

