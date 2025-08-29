Key Notes

Whales are accumulating AAVE, WLD, and UNI despite a broader market dip.

Bitcoin’s fall below $111K triggered short-term altcoin losses.

ETH OI contraction and negative funding rates signal a rally setup.

As Bitcoin BTC $110 652 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $41.79 B slipped below $113,000 and $111,000, now trading at $110,000, altcoins dropped further. But whale activity suggests that smart money is preparing for the next leg higher, with Ethereum ETH $4 398 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $533.04 B Vol. 24h: $35.29 B showing signs of leading the charge.

Whales Accumulate WLD, AAVE, and UNI

On-chain data from Lookonchain reveals that large investors are actively accumulating three major altcoins despite the market downturn.

Whale address 0xF436 withdrew 43,123 AAVE AAVE $313.0 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $4.76 B Vol. 24h: $622.14 M worth $13.87 million from exchanges over the past two days. Despite this, AAVE is down nearly 6% in the last 24 hours, trading at $306.

Meanwhile, a fresh wallet (0xC0D9) withdrew 9.325 million WLD WLD $0.93 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $1.83 B Vol. 24h: $151.84 M , valued at $8.86 million, from Binance just 11 hours ago. WLD trades at $0.9236, down 3% on the day.

Also, whale address 0x4940 withdrew 408,557 UNI UNI $9.70 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $5.82 B Vol. 24h: $341.33 M worth $4.11 million from Binance four hours ago. UNI is currently trading at $9.66, down nearly 4%.

While retail sentiment remains cautious, these whale withdrawals suggest that accumulation is underway.

Ethereum Flushes Out Leverage

Ethereum ETH $4 398 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $533.04 B Vol. 24h: $35.29 B itself is showing structural signs of preparing for a rally. Data from CryptoQuant contributor Amr Taha shows a divergence in ETH open interest trends on Binance Derivatives.

Daily percentage open interest formed a higher low, while absolute open interest fell to a lower low, signaling that retail traders have been closing long positions rather than opening new ones.

ETH open interest has contracted to around $9 billion, and the last time this happened, Ethereum surged shortly after, reaching $4,900 in a matter of weeks.

Meanwhile, ETH funding rates across major exchanges have slipped into negative territory, suggesting short dominance and setting the stage for a potential short squeeze.

According to Taha, this derivative unwinding clears excess leverage from the market, paving the way for a rally driven by spot demand rather than speculative longs.

Interestingly, the combination of whale accumulation in AAVE, WLD, and UNI, alongside structural bullish setups for ETH, strengthens the case for a near-term altcoin rally.

