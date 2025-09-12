What’s Behind 15% ONDO Price Rally This Week?

Key Notes

The ONDO price rally on September 12 comes with a sharp rise in trading and derivatives activity.

The rally coincides with a boom in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), with Ondo’s TVL rising to $1.56B.

Analysts eye a breakout past $1.08 that could open the door for a move toward $2.10.

ONDO ONDO $1.09 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $3.45 B Vol. 24h: $485.34 M , the native cryptocurrency of Ondo Finance, has gained another 6% on Sept. 12, extending its weekly rally to more than 15%. The bullish sentiment comes amid rising tokenized RWA assets on the platform, along with strong on-chain metrics.

Ondo Finance Sees Uptick in RWA Tokenized Assets

Over the past week, RWA tokens have staged a strong rally, with market capitalization climbing from $67 billion to nearly $76 billion over the past week. According to data from RWZ.xyz, the total value of tokenized assets on-chain surpassed $29 billion for the first time.

Ondo Finance has been one of the key contributors to this sectoral momentum. Earlier this week, on Sept. 9, Ondo partnered with Trust Wallet to introduce tokenized US stocks and exchange-traded funds. This allows global users to trade equities such as Apple and Tesla directly on-chain through the decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch.

This year, in 2025, Ondo Finance has seen substantial growth with the total value locked on the protocol rising from $650 million in January to $1.56 billion as of Sept. 12, based on DefiLlama data.

ONDO Price Prepares for Another 100% Upside

Today’s ONDO price rally comes with a 100% surge in daily trading volume to $430 million. Derivatives activity around Ondo also surged. Data from CoinGlass shows open interest climbed 14% to $585.74 million, while ONDO futures trading volume spiked 67% to $1.38 billion. Amid the rising demand for the altcoin, 21Shares filed for spot ONDO ETF back in July.

The near-term outlook for ONDO price looks bullish at the moment. ONDO is holding above the $1.01 support level on the daily chart. Sustained demand at this floor could lift the token to a six-month high of $1.23. A breakout above that resistance may pave the way for further gains toward $1.40.

Market analysts also stage the possibility of a 100% upside here to $2.10. ONDO is approaching a potential breakout after 190 days of consolidation. Technical charts show a head-and-shoulders bottom forming on the higher time frame.

As shown in the image above, the token is testing neckline resistance as $1.08. Breaking past this could set the stage for another 100% upside to its December 2024 highs of $2.10.

Maxi Doge Raises Over $2 Million

Along with ONDO rally, memecoin presale project Maxi Doge has successfully raised more than $2 million in presale fundraise. Maxi Doge distinct from the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has quickly gained traction in the crypto presale market. The project promotes the idea that “there’s nothing a degenerate can’t do if they put their mind to it,” a message resonating with retail investors.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price : $0.000257

: $0.000257 Amount raised so far : $2.070 million

: $2.070 million Ticker: MAXI

The presale price is set to be adjusted in less than two days. Purchases are available via debit or credit card, as well as cryptocurrency. Moreover, the project has already secured a spot among the best crypto presales of 2025, attracting attention from the meme coin community.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.