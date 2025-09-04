Ondo Global Markets Launches +100 Tokenized Equities on Ethereum for Non-US Investors

Key Notes

Platform offers tokenized Apple, Nvidia and QQQ with 24/7 trading access across multiple blockchain networks for global users.

ONDO token price surged 2.57% monthly to $0.97 with forecasts predicting potential gains toward $2.07 in September 2025.

Launch follows growing trend of tokenized equity platforms including Kraken's xStocks and Robinhood's Arbitrum-based offerings.

Ondo Finance and the Ondo Foundation have launched Ondo Global Markets, bringing over 100 tokenized US stocks and ETFs on-chain and making them available for non-US investors through Ethereum. The platform, now live, has plans to expand to more than 1,000 assets by the end of 2025 and will soon support BNB Chain and Solana via LayerZero-powered interoperability.

24/7 Access Opens US Markets to Global Investors

Ondo Global Markets now provides access to tokenized versions of notable stocks such as Apple, Nvidia, and the QQQ ETF. These tokens are backed by securities held at US-registered broker-dealers. They can be minted and redeemed 24 hours a day, five days a week, with the flexibility to move between wallets, crypto exchanges, and decentralized finance protocols. The service is available to qualified investors in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America regions, but is not accessible to US users, according to its press release.

Tokenized equities on Ondo Finance are fully transferable, peer-to-peer, and compatible with infrastructure from partners such as BitGo, Ledger, Chainlink, OKX Wallet, and others. The assets integrate securely into DeFi applications, with Chainlink providing the official oracle price feeds. Each token is backed by its corresponding US stock or ETF, ensuring traditional exchange liquidity and secure asset custody.

ONDO Token Price Rises Following Platform Launch

The ONDO token, which powers various aspects of Ondo Finance’s operations, showed notable activity in the crypto markets surrounding the launch. On September 3, 2025, the ONDO price traded at $0.97, having risen over 2% in the past week and up 2.57% during the previous month. Forecasts suggest ONDO may fluctuate between $1.81 and $2.19 throughout September, with average predictions around $2.07.

The introduction of Ondo Global Markets follows a wave of tokenized stock rollouts in 2025. Platforms such as Kraken and Bybit partnered with Backed Finance to launch more than 60 US stock tokens branded as xStocks in June, offering Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and others on Solana, BNB Chain, and Tron. Additionally, Robinhood began offering 200+ tokenized stocks on Arbitrum for EU customers, while Gemini and eToro announced plans for tokenized equities on Ethereum.

The surge in real-world asset tokenization has driven interest from DeFi developers and institutional investors aiming to access traditional securities with blockchain-enabled liquidity and transferability. Ondo Global Markets positions itself as one of the first gateways for global investors to gain US equity exposure.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.