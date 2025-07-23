Key Notes

BNB’s rally is underpinned by strong on-chain metrics, including a surge in daily transactions to over 14 million, $190 billion in monthly DEX volume.

Nasdaq-listed Nano Labs also disclosed a $90 million BNB accumulation, signaling rising institutional confidence.

If momentum sustains above $800, Bitbull forecasts a near-term target of $1,000, with a potential late-cycle expansion reaching $1,260.

BNB BNB $792.7 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $110.45 B Vol. 24h: $3.14 B , the native cryptocurrency of crypto exchange Binance, rallied to its all-time high levels earlier today, surging past $800. Founder Changpeng Zhao celebrated the BNB price rally with a gratitude message to all who helped in building the Binance ecosystem. Furthermore, Zhao also teased the beginning of an altcoin season as BNB joins the ranks of ETH ETH $3 678 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $444.02 B Vol. 24h: $43.20 B , XRP XRP $3.46 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $204.82 B Vol. 24h: $6.16 B , and SOL SOL $199.2 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $107.21 B Vol. 24h: $22.39 B , in a strong altcoin market rally.

Altcoin Season Soon?

BNB price gained another 7% today, with its market cap soaring to $111 billion. This allows it to reclaim the 5th spot. Also, the BNB futures open interest has surged 23% to $1.27 billion, showing strong bullish sentiment among traders.

Build and Build. $BNB Appreciations to all the ecosystem players, BTC maxis, ETH holders, meme traders, ETF applicants, treasury pub cos, good regulators, and utility builders. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5YreSKU7xQ — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) July 23, 2025

Additionally, in one of his other tweets, Zhao also teased about the rising chart of the altcoin season index. “FOMO season soon…” wrote CZ. The Altcoin season index has been inching higher, jumping to 56 from the 50 level on the previous day.

Top altcoins like ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL have all gained more than 20% over the past week, and 50-100% since the April lows. Also, institutional confidence in altcoins is on the rise as corporates take measures to build the ETH treasury, SOL treasury, and BNB treasury.

Nasdaq-listed Nano Labs, a leading provider of Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solutions, announced on Monday that it is expanding its BNB holdings to 120,000 tokens, valued at approximately $90 million.

Experts Give Higher Targets for BNB Price

According to Bitbull, the recent surge in BNB’s price is strongly supported by robust on-chain metrics. Daily transactions on the Binance Smart Chain have climbed from 4 million to over 14 million, while decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes reached an impressive $190 billion on a monthly basis.

Additionally, the network has seen more than $11 billion in stablecoin inflows, indicating growing investor confidence. Bitbull also noted that the blockchain has maintained a consistently high transaction success rate.

The analyst added that if bulls hold the BNB price above $800, the next immediate target could be $1000.

$BNB just made a new all-time high,

But the current level has rejected every rally for the past 3 years. Some something's different this time. What? This isn’t just a technical breakout. The on-chain data backs it up: • Daily txns surged from 4M to 14M+

• DEX volume… pic.twitter.com/JIAs3Lhgrz — BitBull (@AkaBull_) July 23, 2025

