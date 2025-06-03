Why Is Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Up 10% Today?

Key Notes

Following the Binance announcement, HYPE’s daily trading volume surged 76% to $319 million, reinforcing market confidence in the token's prospects.

Recent whale activity, including a $3.99 million purchase of $HYPE tokens coupled with a 4x leveraged long position, has further boosted the token’s rally.

Hyperliquid achieved its highest-ever monthly trading volume in May 2025, capturing 74.97% of the decentralized perpetual market. .

As the broader crypto market consolidates, Hyperliquid HYPE $36.85 24h volatility: 12.4% Market cap: $12.30 B Vol. 24h: $291.26 M price has increased by 9.82% today, moving all the way to $36.23, with daily trading volumes surging 76% to $319 million. Recent HYPE whale activity, Binance.US listing, and revenue growth have together contributed to this rally.

Hyperliquid Price Shoots amid Binance.US Listing, Revenue Growth

Binance listings traditionally have a positive impact on prices. Now, Binance.US has officially revealed plans to list Hyperliquid (HYPE) on its platform. The announcement, shared on the X platform, teased the launch of spot trading for the HYPE token, leading to a strong upside in Hyperliquid price. This development marks another step forward for Hyperliquid as it continues to gain traction in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

The $HYPE is real. Spot trading for @HyperliquidX is coming soon to https://t.co/AZwoBOh0gq. Follow us to get notified when our new listing goes live. pic.twitter.com/CrpenFv2uh — Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceUS) June 2, 2025

Decentralized exchange Hyperliquid has gained massive appreciation for swiftly handling billion-dollar Bitcoin BTC $105 262 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $26.31 B bets from crypto trader James Wynn in recent weeks. As a result, the DEX revenue jumped significantly, surpassing top market players like Ethereum ETH $2 616 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $315.75 B Vol. 24h: $17.39 B , Solana SOL $159.8 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $83.49 B Vol. 24h: $3.72 B , etc.

Hyperliquid has set a new milestone by achieving its highest-ever monthly trading volume in May 2025. The decentralized perpetual exchange solidified its market dominance, capturing an impressive 74.97% of the total volume across all decentralized perpetual platforms. This underscores Hyperliquid’s growing influence in the DeFi sector.

Hyperliquid dominated the Perp DEX space in May, hitting a monthly all-time high and capturing 74.97% of the total volume. pic.twitter.com/osuUmiXLej — ToreroRomero (@Torero_Romero) June 2, 2025

HYPE Whale Activity on the Rise

Spot On Chain reported that three hours ago, a crypto whale executed a significant buy of 110,824 $HYPE tokens for $3.99 million at an average price of $36.

The purchase was followed by a leveraged long position with 4x leverage, signaling strong confidence in the token’s performance. The whale, known for previous activity on Hyperliquid, has amassed $361,000 in all-time profits on the platform.

Furthermore, the CoinGlass data shows that the HYPE futures open interest is up 13% to more than $1.41 billion, with 24-hour short liquidations hitting $1.1 million. If the daily trading volume continues to support, Hyperliquid price could soon shoots past its all-time high of $40, and enter a price discovery zone.

Can HYPE Price Rally to $105?

Popular analyst daz.hl shared his analysis highlighting the financial metrics for Hyperliquid. With a total market cap of $12 billion, 7.1% of which is held by the Asset Fund (AF) and excluded from circulation, Hyperliquid’s adjusted market cap stands at $11 billion.

Since the introduction of a new fee structure last month, the platform has consistently generated $2.4 million in daily revenue, equating to approximately $900 million in annualized revenue.

Hyperliquid math; $12Billion market cap

7.1% is owned by the AF (will never touch market) = $11Billion market cap since the new fee structure was introduced a month ago, HL has averaged $2.4M daily revenue (excluding HLP & HyperEVM) Annualized, that's ~$900M revenue Which… pic.twitter.com/tYAaT7rWPu — daz.hl (@MetamateDaz) June 3, 2025

This positions HYPE at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12, which is substantially lower than the S&P 500’s current average P/E of 28 and the tech sector’s average of 35. By these standards, analysts estimate HYPE fair value to range between $84 and $105, significantly above its current trading price, noted the analyst.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.