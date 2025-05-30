Key Notes

Decentralized exchange (DEX) Hyperliquid has been in the news, as the platform’s revenue shot up significantly, overtaking the likes of Ethereum ETH $2 616 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $315.84 B Vol. 24h: $23.62 B , Solana SOL $163.2 24h volatility: 5.4% Market cap: $84.97 B Vol. 24h: $4.51 B , and BNB Chain BNB $670.3 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $97.78 B Vol. 24h: $1.03 B .

Thanks to crypto trader James Wynn, who took massive leverage bets on the platform over the past three months, boosting is network activity. The platform has received praise for swiftly handing over $1 billion in liquidity for these mega trades. Furthermore, HYPE’s 75% rally over the last month shows how the DEX is winning on multiple fronts.

Hyperliquid DEX Gains Prominence

The Hyperliquid DEX has passed a crucial stress test by proving its resilience by successfully managing crypto trader James Wynn’s high-leverage trades. Wynn, who lost $100 million in a week due to volatile Bitcoin movements, placed $1 billion positions on the platform, showcasing its capability to handle significant volume.

Hyperliquid’s partial liquidation mechanism, introduced in March, played a key role in mitigating the market volatility impact. This feature allowed Wynn’s positions to unwind seamlessly without requiring intervention from Hyperliquid’s liquidity providers (HLP).

Hyperliquid’s total value locked (TVL) has doubled over the past 30 days, reaching an impressive $1.46 billion. This milestone cements its position among the top 10 blockchains in the industry.

The DEX’s native cryptocurrency, HYPE, has been on investors’ radar with an impressive 75% gains over the past month. As of now, HYPE price is trading at $32.50, with its daily trading volumes staying close to $400 million. With over $10.7 billion in market cap, the acoin also ranks among the top 15 digital assets.

Popular crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa said that anything under $30 would be a good entry point for HYPE traders to build fresh positions.

$HYPE anything sub $30 is a gift imo eyes on that region personally HyperLiquid pic.twitter.com/t2GORIskWR — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) May 29, 2025

Furthermore, crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it will introduce support for Hyperliquid perpetual futures on its International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced platform.

We will add support for Hyperliquid perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of our HYPE-PERP market will begin on or after 9:30 am UTC 5 JUN 2025. $HYPE pic.twitter.com/izbvchlRQP — Coinbase International Exchange 🛡️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) May 29, 2025

The HYPE-PERP market is set to go live on or after 9:30 AM UTC on June 5, 2025. This addition marks another step in Coinbase’s efforts to expand its derivatives offerings and cater to advanced traders.

Crypto Trader James Wynn Loses $100 Million in Bitcoin Bets

Crypto trader James Wynn, who recently gained popularity for turning $500K capital into $87 million profit, lost all of it in the last three days through highly leveraged BTC bets. The trader faced a major setback as he was liquidated for 949 BTC, valued at $99.3 million, following Bitcoin’s drop below $105,000. This marks a staggering loss of over $99 million in just one week.

