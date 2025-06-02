Michael Saylor’s Strategy Acquires 705 Bitcoin for $75 Million

Key Notes

Strategy recently acquired 705 Bitcoin at $75 million, with each coin bought for $106,495.

As of June 1, 2025, Strategy is HODLing 580,955 BTC, worth over $60 billion.

The recent purchase has placed Strategy on a 16.9% BTC Yield.

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, has announced its recent acquisition of 705 Bitcoin BTC $104 162 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.07 T Vol. 24h: $24.66 B . The Bitcoin buy, between May 26 and 30, was valued at approximately $75 million before the coin slumped. Notably, Bitcoin was trading at $104,021.98, down 1.04% 24-hour in the past 24 hours.

Strategy BTC Yield Increases Slightly

Michael Saylor, the Chairman of the business intelligence software firm, took to X to announce the purchase.

He mentioned that the average price for each BTC was $106,495. As of June 1, Strategy held 580,955 BTC in its investment portfolio. The business intelligence and software firm spent about $40.68 billion on these coins, at an average price of $70,023 per Bitcoin.

Strategy has acquired 705 BTC for ~$75.1 million at ~$106,495 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 16.9% YTD 2025. As of 6/1/2025, we hodl 580,955 $BTC acquired for ~$40.68 billion at ~$70,023 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF https://t.co/K4tex3qHrN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) June 2, 2025

These total holdings are worth $60.43 billion at the current coin price, suggesting that the firm has successfully increased its BTC Yield slightly. This metric measures the percentage increase in the value of Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings over a specific period. Saylor admits that the company has achieved a BTC Yield of 16.9% Year-to-date (YTD) in 2025.

This is only 0.1% higher than the BTC Yield recorded on May 26 when the firm acquired 4,020 BTC. Based on the update, the firm reported a BTC Yield of 16.8% YTD for 2025. Strategy had earlier targeted a 15% BTC Yield by the end of 2025. However, it established a new goal on May 1 to reach 25% YTD instead.

Strategy’s total holdings of almost 581,000 BTC represent 2.9% of all Bitcoin mined to date.

These consistent purchases reflect the firm’s aggressive stance on digital asset accumulation, particularly Bitcoin. It continues doubling down on Bitcoin while the broader market shows volatility.

Beyond the BTC Yield, MSTR has benefited significantly from the strong Bitcoin accumulation move. Thanks to Strategy’s bet on Bitcoin, it has notably increased by 2,874.84% to $374 in the last five years.

However, following the new purchase, MSTR registered a downtrend, briefly falling below $360 on May 28 and May 30.

