Why Is Maple Finance’s SYRUP Price Up 23% Today?

Key Notes

SYRUP’s price outlook remains positive amid governance proposal MIP-018, which recommends increased token buybacks.

Maple Finance reported a 460% QoQ rise in syrupUSD AUM to $1.87 billion and $790 million in DeFi supply.

SYRUP’s daily trading volume soared by 400% surpassing $884 million.

Despite the broader crypto market consolidation, Maple Finance’s SYRUP token is up 23% today, hitting a high at $0.65.

This massive rally comes following the token’s listing on South Korea’s crypto exchange Upbit, resulting in a massive liquidity boost for the altcoin. The daily trading volume is up by 400% to more than $884 million as of press time.

Will SYRUP Price Rally Continue After Upbit Listing?

During Friday morning’s Asian trading hours, South Korea’s leading exchange Upbit, announced the listing of Maple Finance’s SYRUP token.

The exchange facilitates SYRUP trading against KRW, BTC BTC $116 131 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $86.85 B , and USDT pairs. The listing triggered a spike in demand, pushing SYRUP to a 30-day high of $0.61.

Despite broader market weakness following Bitcoin price dip below $115,000, SYRUP recorded strong momentum with 24-hour trading volume surpassing $800 million.

On the daily chart, the SYRUP price is currently holding above the crucial support of $0.59.

Continued buying momentum at this level could push the altcoin toward its next major resistance at $0.62. A breakout above that threshold may pave the way for a retest of its all-time high at $0.69.

On the other hand, if demand weakens and profit-booking rise, SYRUP price can slip below the $0.59 support.

SYRUP appears ready for further upside following the introduction of governance proposal MIP-018, which calls for increased token buybacks funded by protocol revenue. Voting on the proposal began on July 25.

Maple Finance Reports Strong Q2 and AUM Surge

Maple Finance’s SYRUP price also went up after the project released its Q2 2025 performance report, highlighting significant growth across key metrics.

According to the report, syrupUSD assets under management (AUM) surged 460% quarter-over-quarter to reach $1.87 billion.

Meanwhile, the platform’s total DeFi supply climbed to $790 million. The report attributed part of the growth to increased participation by professional allocators.

Maple’s Bitcoin Yield product, which currently offers a 5.2% return, added over $180 million in capital during the quarter.

Maple Finance now manages $3.1 billion in total assets and is targeting $5 billion in AUM by year-end. The team also revealed plans to expand its product suite with new on-chain structured investment vehicles.

BEST Wallet Presale on Investors’ Radar

As Maple Finance’s SYRUP gains traction, one of the best crypto presales, BEST Wallet, is now on investors’ radar. Backed by real utility and an already operational non-custodial wallet platform, Best Wallet Token (BEST) is emerging as a notable crypto presale pick.

The BEST token powers the explosive Best Wallet ecosystem, home to over 60 blockchains and packed with cutting-edge tools like a DEX aggregator and an exclusive launchpad for the hottest early-stage crypto projects.

Holding BEST means you get amazing perks including greatly reduced transaction fees, VIP early access to new listings, and the ultimate first-mover advantage to snap up tokens at unbeatable presale prices.

The hype is real as the project has already raised over $14.18M and this is just the beginning. Do not miss your chance to be part of the next big crypto wave.

Tokenomics and Project Details

Ticker: BEST

Token Price: $0.025

Amount Raised: $14.18 million

BEST boosts staking rewards with its built-in staking aggregator, offering an impressive 96% APY to help users maximize returns on staked assets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.