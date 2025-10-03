Why Is PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 30% on Oct. 3?

Key Notes

PancakeSwap price surged past $3.0, with daily trading volumes surging to $772 billion, hinting at strong bullish sentiment among traders.

The CAKE rally comes along with PancakeSwap’s multichain expansion to Base and Solana, a $2.5B TVL in staking.

Analysts see further upside with the technical chart suggesting a CAKE breakout to $5.

PancakeSwap CAKE $3.46 24h volatility: 30.1% Market cap: $1.19 B Vol. 24h: $765.67 M price has blasted 30% on Oct. 3, being an outperformer in the broader crypto market rally. The BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) has come into the limelight and BNB price hit all-time highs above $1,100. Additionally, the DEX has seen record growth recently amid rising market demand.

Key Reasons Behind PancakeSwap Price Rally

The PancakeSwap price rally today comes with a massive 908% surge in daily trading volumes, now reaching $663 million, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment among traders.

The BNB price rally to all-time highs has also fueled optimism around its native DEX PancakeSwap. In addition to this, the platform itself has registered record growth during the third quarter.

During Q3 2025, the BNB-based decentralized exchange (DEX) saw $772 billion in trading volume, clocking 42% increase from the previous quarter and its third consecutive record high. Daily turnover has climbed to nearly $3 billion, securing its position as the world’s second-largest decentralized exchange.

Moreover, this surge in trading activity has also bolstered CAKE’s tokenomics through a 15% fee burn mechanism. At the same time, the staking demand for the altcoin remains strong with total value locked at $2.5 billion, according to the data from DeFiLlama.

In addition to BNB Chain, PancakeSwap has expanded its multichain footprint with deployments on Coinbase’s Base chain, where it recorded $1.6 billion in daily volume, and on Solana. This is further likely to diversify revenue streams and drive broader adoption. Looking ahead, upcoming integrations in perpetuals and staking could further boost demand if user traction continues to grow.

In the latest development, PancakeSwap expanded its prediction market to support Bitcoin BTC $120 525 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.40 T Vol. 24h: $70.16 B and Ethereum ETH $4 488 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $541.59 B Vol. 24h: $40.44 B . The feature, which already includes BNB, lets users forecast short-term price movements in five-minute rounds.

Where’s CAKE Price Going Next?

Following the strong breakout, market analysts are expecting further gains all the way to $5. Popular analyst BitcoinConsensus has highlighted a bullish setup for PancakeSwap’s native token CAKE, noting the formation of a large ascending triangle pattern. The analyst stated that a confirmed breakout could set a technical target of $5, suggesting a potential major move ahead for the DeFi token.

$CAKE forming a massive ascending triangle 📐📈 🎯 Technical target sitting at $5 on confirmation of a breakout. Big move on the horizon for #PancakeSwap.#CAKE #Altcoins pic.twitter.com/EeLkLA191F — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) October 2, 2025

Maxi Doge on Path to Raise $3 Million

The ongoing presale of dog-themed meme coin Maxi Doge (MAXI) has drawn strong investor participation, raising $2.711 million so far. The fundraising milestone reflects growing confidence in the project’s long-term outlook, particularly amid the wider Dogecoin-led rally in the meme coin sector.

Maxi Doge offers staking rewards, a trading group that incentivizes top participants with MAXI tokens, and has outlined plans for potential partnerships in perpetual trading. These features have supported momentum in the presale, which has already positioned Maxi Doge among the best crypto presales of 2025.

Presale Snapshot

Current price: $0.0002605.

Funds raised: $2.713 million.

Ticker: MAXI.

Investors can purchase MAXI using debit or credit cards, as well as other cryptocurrencies. For detailed steps, the project has published a guide on how to buy Maxi Doge.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.