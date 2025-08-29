US Bitcoin Mining Company Backed by Trump Sons Eyes Nasdaq Listing Following Merger

Key Notes

Trump sons and Hut 8 Mining will control 98% of the merged entity after the all-stock transaction completes.

Gryphon shareholders saw 23% gains over five days as the merger announcement boosted investor confidence significantly.

The public listing enables global expansion plans including potential acquisitions across Asian cryptocurrency markets.

The US Bitcoin BTC $111 646 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $35.37 B mining company American Bitcoin, backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is set to go public on the Nasdaq in early September through an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ-CM: GRYP).

The move will consolidate assets and investor commitments, with Hut 8, an energy infrastructure firm with a strong crypto presence, holding an 80% stake in American Bitcoin. After the merger, the company will operate under the American Bitcoin name and trade under the ticker ABTC.

American Bitcoin, the bitcoin miner backed by two of Trump's sons, plans to start trading on the Nasdaq; Digital asset manager Canary Capital has filed to list an ETF tracking the price of the $TRUMP meme coin, and more from the weekly round up of the crypto news pic.twitter.com/8b9VWaojvI — Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2025

A Selected Group of Companies is Backing The Initiative

American Bitcoin is primarily supported by Donald Trump’s eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as significant participation from Hut 8 Mining Corp. The Trump sons and Hut 8 are expected to control a combined 98% of the newly formed company following the merger.

Notable anchor investors also include Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini.Rather than a traditional IPO, American Bitcoin chose to merge directly with Gryphon Digital Mining in an all-stock transaction. This approach provides streamlined access to financing and leverages Gryphon’s existing infrastructure and resources, such as its status as a public company.

The merger is expected to be finalized in the third quarter, with trading to begin as early as September, according to Reuters, pending regulatory approval. As a result, American Bitcoin will absorb Gryphon’s existing business and branding while maintaining its own management and board structure.

The merger between the companies looks very positive for Gryphon Digital Mining investors, with a 23% increase in their shares in 5 days, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The merger and subsequent public listing mark an expansion of American Bitcoin’s ambitions, including potential investments and acquisitions in Asia to boost its global footprint.

The timing aligns with renewed policy support for the cryptocurrency sector’s growth during President Trump’s administration, as the company seeks to attract institutional and private investors who are currently restricted from purchasing Nasdaq-listed shares in specific markets.

