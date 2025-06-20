Bitcoin Cash Price Hit Monthly High as Volume Soars 101%

Key Notes

Bitcoin Cash surged by over 6% in the last 24 hours, pushing the price to almost $500.

Experts believe the crypto will soon flip the critical $500 level and likely head to $520.

Institutional investors are drawn to BCH's scalability, and Solaxy is riding a similar wave.

A recent Bitcoin Cash price pump has surprised crypto enthusiasts, especially with the digital asset nearing $500. This coin recorded a surge, placing it at a two-month high above $499. By all standards, the recent price spike positions BCH close to the psychologically critical $500 level.

Bitcoin Cash Price Surge Amidst Increasing Institutional Demand

Bitcoin Cash last touched the $500 critical zone during April’s breakout attempt. Fast-forward to today, and it is trading at $491.03, according to CoinMarketCap data.

This spike follows a 6.21% increase over the last 24 hours and 18.04% in the previous seven days. With this new development, BCH currently ranks amongst the top 20 cryptos by market capitalization.

Notably, this price action comes amidst a growing institutional demand for crypto investments. CoinGlass data shows its Open Interest is up 24.2% with 1.16 million BCH committed in futures trading. This is equivalent to more than $570 million in 24 hours.

As the price of BCH is soaring, so are its other key metrics. The token’s market capitalization has reached $9.76 billion, while its trading volume registered a 101.45% increase to $778.97 million. This indicates that this crypto asset is receiving positive attention from traders and investors in different jurisdictions.

Analysts and market observers believe that BCH’s unique breakout potential may attract many traders. While it has a history of volatility and fading retail hype, institutional investors have become more focused on BCH’s scaling simplicity and fast settlement times. They have also taken cognizance of its long-term technical base above $400.

Judging by these features and capabilities, market analysts are assured of a prospect for the cryptocurrency. If this momentum persists, BCH could eventually flip the $500 critical level and enter extended support. There are speculations that the next price levels to watch are pegged within the range of $505 to $520.

Should this happen, the coin will welcome a new advanced macro structure heading into the third quarter of 2025.

Solaxy Takes a New Turn With Massive Supply Burn

Apart from BCH, Solaxy is another digital asset lighting up the crypto space. This Solana Layer-2 project is building momentum at a positive rate. So far, it has recorded massive whale activity and aggressive developmental efforts.

With multi-chain capabilities, Solaxy has had approximately 30% of its total token dedicated for development activities. It is now pushing the boundaries to rank amongst the most anticipated presales of the year. It has raised $55,431,568.03 in presale so far.

About Solaxy, Use Case, and Its Tokenomics

Solaxy's official launch is set for June 23. Hence, interested crypto enthusiasts have only a few days to buy the token in the crypto presale to enjoy a discount from the listing price. Payment for this asset can be made using ETH, USDT, BNB, and SOL.

Once launched, SOLX will be key in accessing and interacting with the Solaxy layer-2 ecosystem. According to its official website, this token will be listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges soon.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price : $0.001766

: $0.001766 Amount raised so far : $55.4 million

: $55.4 million Ticker : SOLX

: SOLX Chain: Solana

This is an opportunity for those looking to back a project pushing Solana’s technical limits. It is touted as the next evolution in blockchain technology, designed to unlock the full potential of the Solana ecosystem.

Users are guaranteed unmatched scalability and a future-proof network built to redefine Solana’s capabilities. Users can join the presale using their cards or crypto.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.